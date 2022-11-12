Jessica Harrington's Ashdale Bob can spring surprise at Navan as jumps action heats up

It’s often said in GAA circles that you know when championship is approaching as some big names start reappearing and the same is true in racing terms this weekend.

Things are heating up when you stars like Flooring Porter, Bob Olinger and Ferny Hollow are strutting their stuff at Navan tomorrow and the Grade Two Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle (1.55) is a cracker.

Flooring Porter has been a jumping sensation in recent years having landed back-to-back renewals of the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Gavin Cromwell’s seven-year-old kicks off his campaign again.

Danny Mullins’ mount looked a likely winner of this 2m4f contest last season before falling at the second last and he is sure to be in the mix again while Bob Olinger reverts to hurdles after a frustrating season over fences.

Henry de Bromhead’s seven-year-old, in receipt of 9lbs from Flooring Porter, oozed class over the smaller obstacles when winning at Cheltenham in 2021 and commands respect if back to his best. His win in the Turners’ Chase at the Festival came in fortuitous circumstances before an abject display at Punchestown, so a watching brief may be best advised here.

Gordon Elliott’s Sire Du Berlais cannot be discounted having defeated Flooring Porter at Aintree while stablemate Zanahiyr was ultra-consistent at the highest level last year, but preference is for Ashdale Bob.

Jessica Harrington’s charge finished last season with a flourish when second best to Klassical Dream at Punchestown and the seven-year-old can take advantage of race conditions to cause a minor upset under emerging jockey Seán O’Keeffe.

The Grade Two Fortria Chase (2.30) sees the return of Ferny Hollow after the seven-year-old missed the second half of last season having wowed in his two starts over fences.

Willie Mullins’ dual Grade One winner is nearly a year off the track, though, and must concede weight to some decent rivals so this doesn’t look like a betting race, while there is also a tasty beginners’ chase (12.45).

Mullins’ exciting recruit Flame Bearer makes his chasing bow, but he won’t have it all his own way against Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard and Elliott’s Hollow Games.

The Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle (12.55) at Naas today looks like a duel between Pádraig Roche’s Boodles winner Brazil and Elliott’s Fil Dor, with the latter preferred.

The Grade Three Poplar Square Chase (2.05) is another intriguing affair as Gentleman De Mee bids for a four-timer having stuffed Arkle winner Edwardstone in an Aintree Grade One on his last start.

Mark Walsh’s mount is rated 12lbs superior to Coeur Sublime – he concedes 9lbs to him on this occasion – but he should get the job done again while Elliott’s Three Stripe Life should oblige on his chasing bow (2.40) under Davy Russell.