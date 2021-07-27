Jessica Harrington is likely to face a hefty fine after the leading trainer saw her winner of the two-year-old fillies' maiden at Galway this evening disqualified due to a case of mistaken identity.

Ballybrit was awash with controversy when a stewards' enquiry revealed that the identity of the horse which finished first past the post under Shane Foley was not debutant Alizarine (4/1) but her three-year-old stablemate Aurora Princess.

Harrington admitted that "human error" had led to the high-profile mix up between the fillies – which she described as "nearly identical and twins" – which was clocked by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's (IHRB) veterinary officer after the race.

Alizarine was subsequently disqualified under Rule 262(iv)c as she could not be positively identified post race – Aorora Princess was withdrawn from a handicap later in the card – while Aidan O'Brien's runner-up Twinkle (5/4 favourite) was handed victory.

Former jockey Ruby Walsh described the incident as "very embarrassing" and it comes not long after a similar incident occurred in Newmarket last October when Aidan O'Brien's two runners in the 2020 Group One Fillies' Mile at Newmarket wore the wrong saddle cloths.

O'Brien was handed a £4,000 fine by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) on that occasion and Harrington is likely to be hit with a similar punishment after the IHRB detailed the sequence of events which led to the blunder.

"All runners are microchipped on arrival, Alizarine is here and was microchipped on arrival," an IHRB statement said. "Mrs Harrington didn't saddle those runners herself and she accepts full responsibility.

"She did express the similarity between the two fillies: Aorora Princess. who was supposed to be race 5, and Alizarine that was supposed to be race 2. She accepts full responsibility.

"When the winner won the race and arrived back, it was then microchipped by the IHRB prior to the winner alright being called and at that stage, the horse couldn't be positively identified.

"At that stage it was further checked by an IHRB veterinary officer in the stable yard and it was confirmed then that it was Aorora Princess so there was an objection launched then by the veterinary officer and a stewards' enquiry called into the matter.

"Mrs Harrington accepted that the wrong filly had run in the race, she accepted full responsibility and said it was human error. She went as far as to describe them as nearly identical and twins.

"The stewards then using their powers under Rule 226(iv)c disqualified Alizarine, she's here and she's perfect. Aorora Princess was then withdraw from race 5.

"Due to the time constraints of dealing with something like this at a race meeting and all the strands to it, the matter has been referred onto the IHRB to allow time for the full investigation and all the facts to come to light.

"It's human error, it's unfortunate for all concerned. It is the responsibility of the trainer and the trainer has taken full responsibility in this instance."