‘Jeff’ can have last laugh under high-flying Keane

It’s not every day that a Grade One winner rocks up on the Flat just months after success at the Cheltenham Festival, but Jeff Kidder will do just that at Navan today.

Jeff Kidder may have caused an 80/1 Cheltenham upset when landing the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle, but he has since gone from strength to strength having completed his season by winning the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

Noel Meade had always earmarked that a stint on the level was in his future as the Meath trainer – who saddled and rode his first winner this week 50 years ago with Tu Va – attempted to take advantage of a lenient Flat handicap mark.

The Hallowed Crown gelding may have disappointed when beaten favourite in a Killarney handicap 53 days ago, but he now races off 2lbs lower on a scarcely believable mark of 63 after that seventh-place finish.

That mark is only waiting to be exploited and today’s 1m6f handicap (4.45) looks like the ideal opportunity with the cobwebs blown away having finished tired the last day over 2m1f when not beaten about at the finish.

Champion jockey Colin Keane can do no wrong right now and this can be another winner for the 26-year-old as he edges closer to Joseph O’Brien’s record tally of 126 in one season.

A quiet weekend is highlighted by tomorrow’s Group One Prix du Moulin (2.48) at Longchamp where Aidan O’Brien sends two in pursuit of William Haggas’ unbeaten Baaeed with last year’s Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez laying down the gauntlet.