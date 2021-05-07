Japan back in business as O’Brien tunes High Definition for Dante bid

Japan ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Ormonde Stakes during Ladies Day of the Boodles May Festival 2021 at Chester Racecourse

It was hardly a vintage performance but Japan (13/8 favourite) bounced back from a winless season to start this term with success under Ryan Moore in yesterday’s Group Three Ormonde Stakes at Chester.

Japan, winner of both the Grand Prix de Paris and the Juddmonte International in 2019, struggled to land a blow last year in five starts but the Galileo colt showed signs that things may fall his way this season with a three-quarter-length success.

Receiving 5lb from runner-up Trueshan (9/4) – Alan King’s Long Distance Cup winner – Moore was always travelling strongly before putting the foot on the gas and coming clear at the finish with Johnny Murtagh’s Sonnyboyliston (9/1) a creditable third under Ben Coen.

”He’s a beautiful horse who we’ve always held in high regard, hopefully that will give him a bit of confidence, he didn’t really enjoy that dead ground. He’s a lovely looking horse with a great mind and hopefully he can go on from here,” Moore said.

“The Coronation Cup (at Epsom on June 4) is an option, he ran well in the Derby there (in 2019) and this should set him up for the bigger races later in the year while I’d expect him to come on from this as well.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Epsom Derby ante-post favourite High Definition may have been ruled out of his seasonal opener at Lingfield tomorrow due to unsatisfactory blood test results, but the Ballydoyle maestro hasn’t ruled out a tilt at next week’s Dante Stakes.

“His blood count didn’t come back proper but he scoped perfect this morning. Maybe it was just one of those things, but we’ll do his bloods every day going forward and see. We’ll see what happens in the next few days. The Derby has always been his plan and it would be very hard to go there without a run,” O’Brien said.

Meanwhile, Murtagh’s Measure Of Magic will take some stopping under Coen in the Listed Polonia Stakes (5.40) at Cork today after an impressive victory at Navan last month, while Noel Meade’s Luke Short (e/w) holds a chance under Colin Keane in the €80,000 Mallow Handicap (6.10).