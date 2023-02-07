Jack Kennedy will be Gordon Elliott’s number one Cheltenham jockey if he can ride in Irish meetings beforehand

Jack Kennedy will ride all of Gordon Elliott’s fancied horses at Cheltenham next month as long as he’s passes the test of riding horses in Irish eace meetings a few days before the Festival meeting begins on March 14.

And Davy Russell is comfortable with that prospect, even after making a comeback from retirement to help the top trainer out in the days after the unfortunate Kennedy broke a leg for the fifth time in his career at Naas on January 8 last.

“To be fair to Jack, you couldn’t just start to ride at Cheltenham on your first outing for two months,” said Elliott at a Cheltenham-organised media morning before news of a BHA hearing on Wednesday to determine whether Elliott has breached racing rules concerning a positive drugs test for Zanahiyr at Cheltenham last year.

“There are jumps race meetings in Ireland on the Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before Cheltenham, so as long as Jack can ride a couple of horses at one of those meetings, he’ll be fine and he’ll be on my best horses at Cheltenham, he’s my No 1 now.

“Jack knows that and Davy knows that and if Jack can’t be there, then Davy will step in, and what a man to have at your side.”

Kennedy will visit his surgeon Paddy Kenny on Friday and will know a bit more about his prospects of being back in action in time after that consultation.

Just 23 years of age, the Kerry native has had rotten luck with injuries and is now in a race against time to be fit for jump racing’s biggest four days of the year.

But Gordon is happy that at least his man is in that race. “Did you see the fall Jack got that day in Naas? My God he could have broken his neck, he was very lucky to get out of it with a broken leg.”

Elliott won’t send his biggest-ever team to Cheltenham this year, but even with Willie Mullins’ dominance of Irish jumps racing, Elliott will still cross the Irish Sea with four horses who are now ante-post favourites for their races.

Gerri Colombe (the Brown Advisory chase) and Delta Work (the Cross-Country race) on the Wednesday, and Mighty Potter (the Turners Chase) and Teahupoo (the Stayers Hurdle) on the Thursday have all shown the best form so far in their categories and Elliott is looking forward to them all running well.

“Delta Work was kind of the pantomime villain last year because he beat Tiger Roll, he didn’t get the credit he deserved for winning.

But Delta Work did great to finish third over the cross-country course at Cheltenham last month and at the Festival, Delta Work will be much better off at the weights with the two horses who beat him.

“And Teahupoo has a great chance in a very open Stayers Hurdle this year,” Gordon continues, “we ran him over too short a trip several times last season. We now know he’s a thorough stayer.”

But it is the two novice chasers, Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter, who are the apples of Elliott's eye. “Ah, they are good horses, for now, and the future.

“Every time they run they get better and I was really pleased with both of them last weekend when they won Grade Ones at Sandown and Leopardstown respectively. They are still young horses and you’d hope for the best with them.”