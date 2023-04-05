Jack Kennedy back riding out at Gordon Elliott’s stable with hopes of Aintree Grand National return

Jack Kennedy, who suffered a fractured leg in a fall at Naas in January, missed Cheltenham but could return for Aintree.

Jack Kennedy returned to riding out at Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra House yard on Wednesday, but it is still unknown whether he will be fit for action at Aintree’s Grand National Festival.

The 23-year-old suffered a broken leg in a fall at Naas in January and has since missed key mounts at both the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham Festival.

Having missed out on a return at Prestbury Park last month, Kennedy rode two lots on Wednesday, but will still need to pass the racecourse doctor if he is to appear back on a racecourse in Liverpool – where the Elliott number one is likely to partner the likes of Cheltenham Gold Cup third Conflated in the Aintree Bowl and Delta Work in the Randox Grand National.

“It was my first day riding out this morning and I rode two lots,” said Kennedy at a press event ahead of Aintree.

“I’m getting there but the first day is always the hardest. I was happy enough but the first is always the hardest, so it should be getting easier from here on in hopefully.

“I’m just going to see how the riding out goes and ideally I would love to be riding in Aintree, but I won’t know until closer to the time.

“I’ve got eight or nine days, I’ve been cleared to ride out but I would need to be cleared to race ride, so fingers crossed it keeps going well.

“I still need to build it up and I’m doing plenty of physio and things, but hopefully once it keeps progressing the way it has been it shouldn’t be too much longer.”