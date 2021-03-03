Ted Walsh believes that under-fire jumps trainer Gordon Elliott may have to voluntarily hand in his licence and take a sabbatical from racing to "get his life back in order".

Elliott has found himself at the centre of a public outcry in the wake of a shocking photo emerging on Saturday showing the Meath trainer sitting on top of a dead horse at his gallops in Longwood.

The 43-year-old will be before the Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday with his licence hanging in the balance and Walsh feels that it might be best for him to "take a break" from racing.

"You know maybe he should, maybe he should take a break and give it in," Walsh told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One. "Maybe he should say 'I'll take six months or 12 months or a sabbatical' and take a breather and see if he'll get his life back in order and get himself back in order too."

Legendary trainer Walsh condemned the photo while admitting that Elliott's actions were "alien" to him and all involved in the racing industry, but he sympathised with the mental torture which the three-time Grand National-winning trainer is going through.

While the Michael O'Leary-backed Gigginstown House Stud have vowed to support Elliott in his darkest hour, Betfair and yard sponsors eCOMM Merchant Solutions have already pulled the plug on their association with him while Cheveley Park Stud removed eight high-profile horses from his care yesterday.

Walsh fears for Elliott's wellbeing as a result of the fallout, which looks set to drag on for some time with racing set to remain in the spotlight over the coming weeks during the Cheltenham Festival, and he insists that it’ll a “long road back" to the heights Elliott once scaled.

"It must be heartbreaking for all of them up there. The phenomenal success he had with his horses in England, Ireland, America, France. All gone out the door because of one crazy act.

"And that's what it was, a crazy act, a disrespect for the horse, it was shocking,

“The picture tells a story. It's one of those bad moments he will regret and will pay dearly for as he has already. I'm so sorry for him because I know how hard it is to get to the position he was in.

"It's a long road back, but once you're alive and able to fight the thing it's never over. Other fellas have gotten warned off over the years and you'd say it was the end of the road but they've gotten back again. But it's going to be a long struggle," Walsh said.

"I hope that mentally he can put up with it too because it must be absolutely heartbreaking. I'm so sorry for him because I know how hard it is to get to the position he was in. It's a long road back. It's going to be a long struggle.

"I know years ago I had Commanche Court here, a very good horse. And if I lost him, and saw a box arriving in the year to take him away and send him somewhere else I don't know if I would have got over it.

"People will castigate him for what he did and it was terrible but I hope mentally that he can be strong enough to get over it. It's a huge blow to see your whole life crumbling down like a deck of cards in front of you. He has paid for it.

"His yard is gone, his staff will be redundant. He has 80 staff and he has the damage done on his family, himself and the staff. And the only person he can blame is himself. I hope that he doesn't suffer any more than he is suffering now but I fear that he will

"At this stage he needs to make sure he is okay himself. It is very easy to put a nail in a fella’s coffin and kick a fella when he is down. He knows he made a major blunder and what he did is wrong. I’d say he needs a bit of help now at this stage."

Walsh insisted that the disgusting photo is a contradiction to what he knows of how Elliott treats horses and the 70-year-old likened his equine service at Cullentra to "a five-star hotel" when describing it as a "first-class outfit".

Racing stars like Envoi Allen, Quilixios and Sir Gerhard exited his yard yesterday as British-based owners Cheveley Park redirected their stock to Henry de Bromhead and Willie Mullins, and Walsh believes this will have hurt Elliott most.

"The licence is only a detail after what happened to him in the last few days. To be in Gordon Elliott’s yard yesterday and watch Envoi Allen and eight of the best horses you have loaded into a box (will hurt more).

"Everyone dreams of having a Dawn Run or an Arkle. Envoi Allen might have been one of them and now he has gone. I’m sure at this stage he is so low. He’ll probably lose his licence for some length of time and receive a fine but I don’t know what."

Online Editors