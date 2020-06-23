'It's unbelievably sad' - Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell dies at 34

Liam Treadwell won the 2009 Grand National on board 100/1 Mon Mome in 2009. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell has died at the age of 34, trainer Alastair Ralph has confirmed.

Treadwell sprang one of the biggest surprises in the world's greatest steeplechase when riding 100-1 outsider Mon Mome to victory in 2009 for trainer Venetia Williams, on his first attempt.

He was also third on Monbeg Dude in 2015.

Other big-race successes for Treadwell included the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Bennys Mist in 2015 and the Byrne Group Plate on Carrickboy at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.

Treadwell announced his retirement from riding in February 2018, but returned to the saddle in March 2019.

As well as still riding, he was assistant to the Bridgnorth-based Ralph, who described Treadwell's death as "unbelievably sad" and a "big shock".

Treadwell rode more than 300 winners during his career.

