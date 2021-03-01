'It's making me quite emotional' - racing legend Mick Fitzgerald reacts to Gordon Elliott photo controversy

Legendary jockey Mick Fitzgerald fought back tears as he expressed his sadness over the controversy involving Gordon Elliot and a photo that emerged of the leading trainer posing on a dead horse.

The Irish racing authorities have launched an investigation into the image, while Betfair have already dropped Elliott as a columnist and ambassador. Elliott, who has trained horses to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National, issued a statement where he offered an explanation for the picture.

"I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which, to my memory I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it. Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished," Elliott said.

Expand Close Gordon Elliot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gordon Elliot

“These horses have given me a life that I’m privileged to have, and it just makes me really sad.”



An emotional @mickfitzg addresses the unfolding story surrounding Gordon Elliott with @TonyEnnis11 pic.twitter.com/3tfPKfNfGP — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 1, 2021

Fitzgerald, who won a Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup during an illustrious career as a jockey, spoke to At The Races about the controversy, where he became emotional as he talked about the issue.

"My initial reaction was that I hoped it was a fake. I just thought it had to be a fake. Then when the story evolved, as it is now, and the regulators in Ireland are going to be swift in what actions to take off the back of this... we aren't in control of the facts, but from what I can see, and when I read that statement, I felt so sad," Fitzgerald said.

Read More

"The number one thing that we have to get out to everybody is how much we care about these horses. It is so important that everybody who is watching this channel, who has any interest at all in our sport knows that at the heart of this are people who love these animals.

"It's making me quite emotional. These horses have given me a life that I'm privileged to have. It just makes me feel really sad.

"I've been in situations where horses I've looked after and ridden have unfortunately paid the ultimate sacrifice in our sport. The care and attention that they get right till the very end, we have to emphasise to everybody that it is so important, that people know we care for these horses."

Online Editors