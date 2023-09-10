‘It’s just hard to believe’ - Aidan O’Brien hits another extraordinary milestone with 4,000th winner

Henry Longfellow, with Ryan Moore up, on their way to winning The Goffs Vincent O`Brien National Stakes

Aidan O'Brien admitted that it was "hard to believe" what he had just achieved after success for Henry Longfellow added yet another milestone to his glittering training career with his 4,000th winner.

Having trained his first winner 30 years ago (Wandering Thoughts at Tralee on June 7, 1993), the all-conquering O'Brien has proceeded to break every record possible in an extraordinary career.

"It's incredible. I'm so grateful to so many people all the way along the line. It's all pure teamwork, it's just incredible and it's just hard to believe really that it was that (4,000th winner). It's incredible," O'Brien said.

The Ballydoyle maestro never envisaged that he would achieve such feats and at just 53, the finish line is not even remotely in sight with more records in his sights.

"Ah no," O'Brien said of whether he ever thought this accomplishment was possible. "We always take one day at a time but it's great people that make those things happen. Great horses, great people and great teamwork really."

Only the legendary pair of Dermot Weld and Willie Mullins have trained more winners than O'Brien in Ireland and time is certainly on the side of the 25-time Irish champion Flat trainer to eventually surpass their achievements.