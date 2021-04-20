'It would be incredible if she achieves it’ – Henry de Bromhead backs Rachael Blackmore to be Irish champion jockey

Henry de Bromhead will be going hammer and tongs to help Rachael Blackmore in her mission to be crowned Irish champion jumps jockey, a feat which he believes would be an “incredible" achievement should the Tipperary rider manage it.

Blackmore currently trails reigning champion Paul Townend by eight winners (95-87) in their title battle but whether or not the Cork rider will be fit to return for next week’s Punchestown Festival after a foot injury is still up in the air.

De Bromhead will continue to supply Blackmore with as much ammunition as possible before the season's conclusion at the end of the Punchestown Festival on Saturday week as the pair bid to make more history.

"I'm not sure what Paul's situation is for a start. If Paul is back for Punchestown, I didn't hear whether he is or not, it's going to be tough, even if he's not back (it’s going to be tough)," De Bromhead said today while outlining his Punchestown team with stable stars Honeysuckle and Minella Indo on course to run.

"It would be incredible if she achieves it and we'll be trying to do our best and support her as best we can. Wouldn't it be fantastic if she was (champion jockey)."

The Waterford trainer praised the 31-year-old for her brilliance in the saddle while insisting that her display aboard Minella Times when landing the Aintree Grand National smacked of someone with the ability to see into the future.

"In the National, it was like she was seeing around corners, she was seeing problems happening before they even came. She's brilliant to work with, she has a great work ethic and she knows how hard you have to work to succeed," the Knockeen handler said.

"She gets on great with everyone and she rides winners and that's what we want. She's just brilliant and we feel very lucky to have her."

While flying high as the face of racing at present, Blackmore's record on home soil since March 1 is a paltry six winners from 80 mounts whereas her sojourns across the Irish Sea have bore significant fruit with eight winners from just 30 rides.

Her six Cheltenham Festival winners as well as a pair of successes at the Aintree meeting – including victory in the world's most famous steeplechase – sent her star into orbit and the Killenaule native is on her travels again this weekend.

Plan Of Attack is already vying for favouritism for the Grade Three bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown on Saturday and De Bromhead insists that Blackmore is keen to continue her winning ways with no Irish jumps action this weekend.

Plan Of Attack was still in contention when coming down three from home in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham and De Bromhead feels that there may be more improvement to come from the eight-year-old in the marathon contest.

"It's just confirmed that he's going for that race and Rachael is riding. He did seem to be going well before he came down (at Cheltenham). All I can tell is that Rachael is very keen to go over and ride him anyway. She seems keen to go and ride him.

"It's 3m5f and like we saw with Minella Times in the National, this guy hasn't really been tried over that type of trip. We've always felt it would suit him and we're hopeful that we'd get that extra improvement from that extreme trip."

Another set to travel over to Sandown is Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On with Aidan Coleman maintaining his fruitful partnership with the brilliant mare as she looks set to face the likes of Nube Negra, Altior and Sceau Royal.

"She's unreal. She's savage, she really is. To do what she did in the Champion Chase is still unbelievable really," De Bromhead said.

"She loves it at Cheltenham so I don't know is it travelling, Cheltenham, Aidan Coleman, I don't know what the key is over there but it's one of those. Sandown will tell us if it's Cheltenham or not and what makes her tick over there."

De Bromhead also confirmed that Envoi Allen will take on Monkfish in what will be a mouthwatering clash over 3 miles in the Dooley Group Novice Chase on the first day of the Punchestown Festival next Tuesday.

“Envol Allen goes for that race,” said the Waterford trainer as he laid out his plans for the five-day meeting in Kildare next week. “He made a novicey mistake at Cheltenham and tipped over. He worked well last week for us at the Curragh and looked great. Envoi Allen is good to go.”

“You have to have huge respect for Monkfish and all the wins he has had this season. It could be some race,” he said of the two horses who are already favourite and second favourite for the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

De Bromhead confirmed that two of his Cheltenham champions, Honeysuckle and Minella Indo, will also run at Punchestown, with ‘Minella’ going to the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, with the wonderful mare Honeysuckle taking in the Champion Hurdle on Friday.

“Honeysuckle is in fine form,” said the trainer, “she’s looking great and we’re looking forward to the race.” The trainer also confirmed that Jack Kennedy will keep the ride on Gold Cup champ Minella Indo at Punchestown, which he picked up after the jockey of the moment, Rachael Blackmore, chose the stable’s other horse, A Plus Tard, for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

