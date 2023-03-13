'It would be a fairytale for her to win at Cheltenham again' – Honeysuckle camp confident of Festival success in swansong

Retirement beckons for Honeysuckle no matter what the result of the 2023 Mares' Hurdle is but connections of Henry de Bromhead's superstar are confident that she can go out on a high at Cheltenham tomorrow.

Honeysuckle is unbeaten at the Cheltenham Festival with three wins from three attempts – including in this race three years ago – and tomorrow will see the curtain brought down on her extraordinary career.

Having swerved Constitution Hill and a hat-trick bid in the Champion Hurdle after seeing her 16-run undefeated streak go up in smoke earlier this season, the nine-year-old's sights have been lowered as she bids to go out in a blaze of glory at the home of jumps racing.

“I wish it wasn’t raining quite so much, but we’re looking forward to it. She seems very happy to be back at Cheltenham – she loves the place," Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander, said.

“Henry always has her at her peak at Cheltenham – he’s a master at that – and I have every confidence that he’ll have done the same this year.”

It could be a fitting finale to her career were she to come home in front but Molony knows the scale of the task awaiting her in what could be the best renewal in the history of the Mares' Hurdle.

“It’s a phenomenal race. Ruby Walsh said last week he could imagine five or six mares coming round the bend together and so could I,” Molony continued. "It’s as deep a race as there is all week.

"But hopefully Honeysuckle will be there coming round the home bend and from there may the best mare win. Once she comes home safely, that’s the main thing.

"It would be a fairytale for her to win at Cheltenham again. She owes us nothing, but we are greedy!”

A stacked field also features 2019 Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante and last year's Mares' Hurdle winner Marie’s Rock – both trained by Nicky Henderson – while Willie Mullins sends Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain and Shewearsitwell in pursuit of a 10th success in the Grade One.