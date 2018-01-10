Top Irish jockey Ger Fox has spoken out about his six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine, saying he was 'ashamed and embarrassed' following the episode.

'It was one drunken moment of madness and I'll regret it until the day I die' - Top Irish jockey on cocaine ban

The Irish Grand National-winner tested positive for the drug in October, and was given a six-month suspension by the Turf Club the following month.

Speaking to the Racing Post, the 28-year-old revealed how tough it was to tell his parents what had happened, and how much he regrets the incident. "It was one drunken moment of madness on a night out and I'll regret it until the day I die," Fox said.

"It has just been one big nightmare. The hardest thing I've ever had to do was tell my parents. I felt sick and weak. I was so ashamed of myself and embarrassed. Not in a million years would I dream of ever doing it again. I've learned a very harsh lesson." Fox credits jockeys Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell for helping through the last few months.

"Fair play to Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell, they both came up to me and put their arms around me," Fox said. "They told me to keep my head down, keep working and that I'd be back in no time. That was reassuring, I really appreciated it.

Online Editors