David Mullins will continue to ride out on a daily basis for his uncle Willie until the summer as he considers his next move following a shock departure from the saddle.

The Grand National-winning jockey sent shockwaves through the racing world when hanging up his boots last month aged 24 with Willie Mullins taken by "complete surprise" after the decision.

Mullins insists that some tough falls, most notably when air-lifted to hospital after a fall at Churls in 2019 which left him with fractures to his collarbone and thoracic vertebrae, are bound to have taken their toll and informed his decision to retire.

"It takes time for any athlete, jockey, footballer, hurler, to come back from those type of falls and I knew some day things were great and that other days things didn't work out,” Willie Mullins said ahead of this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

“And I thought 'Right, it's taking his time to come back' but I never felt that he was going to retire so it was a complete surprise when he said it to me. He said to me that he wants to ride out until the summer while he's getting where he wants to go himself together.

"So he's still here every day and in great form actually. A lot of the guys are saying now that he has that weight lifted off his mind. And it's tough for a young fellow that age to say that he's not enjoying riding, especially with the opportunities that he could have here.

"I thought he was a very gifted rider, he had natural instinct. He probably never listened to me any day that he went out and I'd be tearing my hair out in the stands, but he was right a lot of the time and that was what I loved about him.

"He had a natural instinct on how to ride and he just needed the right horses and for people to have trust in him and we had trust in him here. It's very hard for someone that age to realise that maybe they're not getting the same fun out of it as other guys his age and that was tough so it was a big surprise.”

Online Editors