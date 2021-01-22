'It makes you weigh up where you're going' - Willie Mullins points to 2019 fall as factor in nephew David's retirement

An Air Ambulance arriving at Thurles racecourse for David Mullins who suffered a fall from Lean And Keen at Thurles in 2019

WILLIE MULLINS has hailed the "instinct" which his nephew David possessed in the saddle after the Grand National-winning rider surprisingly called time on his career as a jockey aged just 24.

The younger Mullins, son of trainer Tom, shocked the weighing room when retiring earlier this week after a short, but successful career which saw him land nine Grade One victories and a host of high-profile winners for his uncle.

The champion trainer insisted that it was the "right decision" for David to step aside given that his passion for racing had waned while also revealing that he would have been first jockey at Closutton one day, had he continued.

“I think it’s a good decision once he’d made up his mind. He obviously wasn’t enjoying the riding. David is instinctively a very good rider. He has a very good pair of hands and is able to get horses to jump and gain lengths," the Closutton maestro said.

“He would have been in a position to take over as first jockey here one day, but once it was in his mind that he didn’t want to do it any more, I think it’s the right decision, and I think he’s very happy now he’s made it.”

Read More

Mullins revealed his surprise when first notified of the rider’s decision to call time after finishing third on Blackbow last week at Naas while he believes that the horror fall which he suffered at Thurles in 2019 may have influenced his decision.

“It was a surprise in the moment. He just got down off the horse and said he was finished, that was the term he used. I initially thought he meant he was finished for the day, but then it dawned on me that he was retiring,” Mullins said of his initial shock.

“He had a horrific accident in Thurles (in October 2019), and I think he did well to come back from that. He had another bad fall afterwards; I know he said he couldn’t feel his legs after it.

"When something like that happens, it makes you weigh up where you’re going in life. He’s fit a lot into his riding career and has a very good resume, he’s won more big races than a lot of guys have done. We wish him all the best.”

Online Editors