‘It can be head-wrecking’ - trainer Willie Mullins still crazy for success after all these years

It’s hard not to get excited about the jumps season ahead when scrolling down through the galaxy of stars in the hands of Willie Mullins.

Be it Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs, Champion Chase hero Energumene, dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho, or the new kid on the block, Facile Vega, class oozes out of every corner at his Carlow base in Closutton.

And that’s not to mention the possible superstars that have barely even left a hoof print on an Irish racecourse yet. To be in that luxurious position often leaves Mullins in awe of how far he has travelled in the 35 years since taking out his licence.

“It’s brilliant,” he says when asked what the dawn of a new season is like. “I mean, every morning I go up to the gallop and look at what I look at, and myself and Jackie (wife) and Patrick (son), we pinch ourselves.

“Well, especially myself and Jackie because Patrick is probably more used to it than when we came here. We’d six horses out there and to see the type of talent that’s out there now, not only the equine talent, but the human talent as well.”

Mullins is always quick to praise the star-studded team that surrounds him in his Bagenalstown yard, but some will also, inevitably, bring bad news his way as the wraps are taken off the many big hitters after a summer hiatus.

That’s the nature of the beast; injuries are part and parcel of the business of thoroughbreds, but that doesn’t make them any easier to digest, with talents like The Nice Guy and Redemption Day already ruled out for this season.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll start to work them, but even without working them and even without some horses coming back, we’ve had some horses out for the season. Not everything goes to plan,” he sighs.

“I’m looking at all these gorgeous horses out there, knowing that by the first of December, we’ll probably have another five or six horses that will be out for the season and that’s so disappointing.

“The disappointment of maybe seeing them pulling up on the gallop or coming out in the morning and I’d have Virginie Bascop, who’s our head veterinary person in the yard, and when I see her coming to my back door before I get my first cup of tea, things are not good. I put in an extra lump of sugar.

“And that’s the way it is, they just get cast in the box, or they pick up an injury the day before that only materialises overnight. It can be head-wrecking.

“We get a lot of joy later on in the season, but this is the most disappointing time, putting the horses through their paces – the lucky ones and the good ones get through and they’ll probably race at Christmas or before Christmas, but there’s going to be a fair bit of disappointment, we know that.”

Dealing with such setbacks is something the 16-time Irish champion jumps trainer will never be at peace with, while he feels as badly for others in less fortunate positions dealt a similarly tough hand.

“I hate it and often it takes me anywhere up to a week or 10 days to ring an owner with a disappointment because I know it’s probably his only horse for the season and that’s another thing too,” the 66-year-old says.

“I’m lucky enough that if I have a horse out for the season, I feel bad for five minutes and then I think, ‘Jesus, if that was a smaller trainer down the road, that’s his sort of Champion Hurdler’ and that’s probably the only Grade One horse he has in the yard.

“I always feel for a smaller trainer when their good horse is gone – we’re lucky, fortunate enough to have lots of nice horses, but I think a lot of people don’t see that and that that is his whole reason for getting up in the morning.

“That may be his one horse, so when their horses go down, I feel the pain a bit, too. I remember when we were smaller and we had one or two good horses and they were out for the season and that is a real killer.”

​Mullins continues to rewrite the record books when it comes to winners, with a staggering 88 Cheltenham Festival successes to his name – including a ground-breaking 10 at last season’s showpiece – but delegation is a big part of his management style.

There are so many horses strutting their stuff that it would be impossible to keep tabs on them all so he has no problem “giving people responsibility and letting them run with it” as it is “one less worry” for him with no interest in micro-management.

Mullins’s phone is the one constant – “I’m either sick or I’ve lost the phone if it’s not with me” – and he has no problem with fielding calls at whatever hour is necessary as it’s always better for it to be ringing rather than silent.

“Honest to God, I’d get a headache if I didn’t get a phone call every 25 minutes, I’d say,” he quips. “It’s not work, so it isn’t. The more people you talk to, the better it is for business and I get worried if there’s no one talking to me, ‘What did I do wrong?’

“I enjoy training horses, I enjoy training horses for people and I enjoy different people’s goals with their horses. We had a mare Tina Meehan win a bumper in Tramore recently and the horse is called after the man’s wife.

“That was like winning a Gold Cup for them and I got as much of a kick getting her to win a race. It’s not all about winning the top ones, there’s lots of joy in the smaller victories during the year with different people, so that gives me as much fun.”

They say greatness recognises greatness and having grown up in Kilkenny, Mullins was always a great admirer of Brian Cody’s exploits during his all-conquering managerial career, paying a fitting tribute to the retired Cats boss.

“I admire the way he just called it straight and the way he worked his players. I was never at a training session but listening to people that were, you just had to go and stand up and be counted. He just called it and wasn’t afraid to drop a big name when he had to.

“If he saw something wasn’t right, he just went with his gut feeling, which I thought was huge. I don’t know if hurling will ever see the likes of him again.”

Cody may have exited stage left, but there is no sign of Mullins going anywhere any time soon. And why would he, given the endless stars at his disposal? There are yet more records in his sights.