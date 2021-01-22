Irish trainer Charles Byrnes lodges appeal in Viking Hoard sedative case

Charles Byrnes, who has been stripped of his training licence for six months by the IHRB

Trainer Charles Byrnes has lodged an appeal against the decision of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to suspend his licence for six months and fine him €1,000 after one of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard was pulled up at Tramore on October 18, 2018, after which a urine sample was found to contain hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP), which is a sedative and prohibited under the rules of racing.

The IHRB Referrals Committee held a hearing via Zoom on January 7, with the authority informing Byrnes of its decision on Monday before issuing a 14-page written judgement to support its conclusions.

However, the IHRB added it had “been advised that the trainer will be lodging an appeal against this decision”, and the lodging of that appeal was confirmed to the PA news agency by the IHRB on Friday.

PA Media