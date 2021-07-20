| 21.4°C Dublin

Irish racing’s image under threat once more in wake of Panorama allegations

Michael Verney

It may be a scorching hot summer, but Irish racing has been hit with yet another downpour as equine welfare comes under intense scrutiny after allegations made in Panorama’s ‘The Dark Side of Horse Racing’ investigation.

It has been a particularly rough year for its image in the wake of the controversial Gordon Elliott photo scandal, as well as the infamous case of the Charles Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard being ‘nobbled’ after being given 100 times the safe limit of a sedative before racing at Tramore in 2018.

Jim Bolger’s sensational claims that “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing” in the Sunday Independent also has tongues wagging about a potential doping problem in the sport of kings, with journalist Paul Kimmage regularly getting his teeth stuck into the matter, while leading figures have been appearing before an Oireachtas Committee to dissect the €2billion industry.

