Irish racing rocked with postponement of Derby Sale five days before commencement

Ferny Hollow - a former Derby Sale graduate - ridden here by Paul Townend on their way to winning the Weatherbys Champion Bumper during day two of the Cheltenham Festival last March. Photo: PA via Reuters

Irish racing has been rocked by the decision of Tattersalls Ireland to postpone the Derby Sale, a mainstay of the jumps' sales calendar, and the May Sale because of Covid-19 related travel restrictions just five days before the auction was due to begin.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Matt Mitchell outlined the "insurmountable" obstacles which they were unable to overcome in order to allow the 466 store horses (Derby Sale) as well as 234 entered for the rearranged May Sale to go ahead.

The Derby Sale and the May Sale is rescheduled for Ratoath on August 11-13 provided it meets government regulations around coronavirus restrictions, although a move across the water to a British venue hasn't been ruled out.

"Despite every effort being made to give all the normal participants an opportunity to attend the sales next week, it became clear during the course of yesterday that the current obstacles in our way are insurmountable," Mitchell said today.

"It was reconfirmed that all attendees; be they vendors, purchasers or employees who were due to arrive in Ireland from the UK are required to self-isolate for 14 days without exception and therefore their attendance at the sale would not be possible.

"The extremely difficult decision to postpone the Derby and May Sales has been made in the context of the unprecedented and unpredictable Covid-19 related circumstances and in the best interests of our vendors, purchasers and staff.

"We are very conscious of the impact that this decision will have on our valued clients, but we are also at all times mindful of our wider social responsibilities and the prevailing government guidelines."

2020 Cheltenham Festival winners such as Ferny Hollow, Honeysuckle, Monkfish and Shishkin are all past Derby Sale graduates with a whopping turnover of just over €17million changing hands at last year's Derby sale.

"Many businesses in Ireland who are dependent on international customers have faced the very same issues and we will continue to explore every avenue that will allow sales to take place in Ireland as soon as the current restrictions have been eased," Mitchell added.

"We must all hope that the outlook improves, and at this stage it is our intention to hold our flagship Derby and May Store Sales in Ireland on Tuesday 11 to Thursday 13 Augu

Online Editors