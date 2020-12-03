Irish jockey Oisin Murphy admits 'cocaine was present' on night before positive test

Champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy has admitted he witnessed "cocaine present" the night before he failed a drug test but says he never took the drug.

The dual championship jockey was banned for three months by French racing officials, after a positive urine test for metabolites of cocaine.

In his testimony, Murphy stated he'd had sex with a person he later realised had used the substance.

Murphy told the BBC: "I became aware of a situation where cocaine was present in my environment and I saw it there and didn't remove myself from that situation immediately.

"When you sign for your jockey's licence every year you have got to abide by the rules.

"That was my error, and I very much have no self-pity. I made a mistake and I've got to live with the consequences.

"I got up the next morning and went to France and thought nothing of it. But I should have thought much more of it and that was the block I have stumbled on."

When asked how he responded to anyone who might doubt his innocence, Murphy said: "It's impossible to doubt if you read the report.

"A hair sample covers a three-month period and that concludes that I was subjected to a dose of maximum five milligrams.

"Now I can't quantify that exactly but it proves I didn't knowingly take any amount of cocaine. So it's there in black and white. I have never taken cocaine."

Murphy, from Killarney, Co Kerry, had a urine sample taken at Chantilly Races on July 19 and learned a month later, he had tested positive.

France Galop imposed a three-month ban that will last from December 11 to March 11.

Investigators believed the 25-year-old when he stated he did not take the drug.

"This is going to go down on my CV - nobody is going to forget about this overnight,” he said.

"I've projected myself as a good ambassador for the sport but clearly a good ambassador for the sport doesn't fail a drug test, no matter how minimal that quantity is."

The jockey had faced a potential six-month ban but France Galop issued a three-month suspension, stating: "This decision takes into account the defence and scientific evidence presented by the jockey and his counsel during a hearing on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

Online Editors