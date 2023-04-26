Irish Independent columnists in tip top form on day two of Punchestown Festival

A Dream To Share, with John Gleeson up, on their way to winning the 'Race and Stay At Punchestown' Champion INH Flat Race during day two of the Punchestown Festival. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Punchestown punters were on a winner today if they were following Irish Independent tipsters Michael Verney and Wayne Bailey.

After 7/1 winner Feronily on Tuesday, Michael continued his blistering form at the Festival with Sandor Clegane (15/8), Grangeclare West (6/4), A Dream To Share (8/11) and Gallant John Joe (e/w 15/2) all obliging.

Meanwhile Wayne had a great day tipping four winners including 14/1 selection Hereditary Rule.