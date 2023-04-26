Irish Independent columnists in tip top form on day two of Punchestown Festival
Punchestown punters were on a winner today if they were following Irish Independent tipsters Michael Verney and Wayne Bailey.
After 7/1 winner Feronily on Tuesday, Michael continued his blistering form at the Festival with Sandor Clegane (15/8), Grangeclare West (6/4), A Dream To Share (8/11) and Gallant John Joe (e/w 15/2) all obliging.
Meanwhile Wayne had a great day tipping four winners including 14/1 selection Hereditary Rule.