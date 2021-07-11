Irish Horsing Racing industry: You are the truth-seeker... what if the truth is different?

Truth is used to vitalise a statement rather than devitalise it. Truth implies more than a simple statement of fact. ‘I don’t have any whisky,’ may be a fact but it is not a truth.

‘On Coincidence’

William Burroughs





Pity Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB). All that gnashing of teeth at the Oireachtas Committee on Thursday about truth and fact.

“Thank you for the invitation to appear before you to discuss the issue of integrity and drug testing in Irish horse racing,” Brian Kavanagh, HRI chief executive, says.

“We’re very frustrated and disappointed by the allegations and, in our responses today, we will set out the factual details to set the record straight,” Denis Egan, IHRB chief executive, chimes.

“I would like to echo Mr Kavanagh’s and Mr Egan’s thanks for being here today, and to have the opportunity to somewhat set the record straight,” Lynn Hillyer, IHRB chief veterinary officer and head of anti-doping, concurs.

“As a veterinary surgeon and a scientist, when the truth is not reported correctly, it grates. I’m hoping this morning we can set some of those facts straight.”

So let’s give that a spin.

You are the truth-seeker. It’s a warm Tuesday afternoon in early June and you’ve travelled to the home of Jim Bolger to talk about his life in racing, and some concerns he has raised about the abuse of drugs in the sport. Bolger is almost 80 years old and one of the most decorated trainers in history. So what’s driving him, you wonder? And what’s made him so trenchant in his views?

He tells you about some of the calls he’s been getting from people within racing who share his concerns. One is a trainer from England who hires a distinguished toxicologist to conduct a series of tests on six horses he has acquired from Ireland. The conclusions are alarming and it steels Bolger’s view that the cheats are not being caught.

And now you’ve a choice. What do you write? Do you contact the English trainer, request a copy of the report, and inquire what happened when he sent it to the regulator (the British Horseracing Authority)? Or run with Bolger’s opinion without checking the facts?

You are the truth-seeker. A day after your newspaper runs the story, statements are issued to a selection of racing correspondents and your work is thrashed.

The Irish Times: “Racing authorities in Ireland and Britain have dismissed claims about a number of horses transferred between both countries showing evidence of having been given steroids. In an unusual step both the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and the British Horseracing Authority said samples carried out did not support those claims.”

Independent.ie: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has responded to an article in yesterday’s Sunday Independent on doping in horse racing in this country. The article came to the attention of the British Horseracing Authority, who in turn raised the issue with their Irish counterparts.”

The Racing Post: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) and the BHA have rejected claims that a number of horses sourced in Ireland to join a British trainer showed evidence of performance-enhancing steroids, insisting the allegations were not supported by their internationally accredited laboratory.”

The42.ie: “Kimmage’s piece asserted that an English trainer found three of six horses he acquired in Ireland to have shown evidence of ‘a number of currently unidentified possible keto-steroids’. In a rather unusual step, both the IHRB and British Horseracing Authority said samples carried out proved the claims were rubbish.”

Then on Thursday things get worse at the Oireachtas hearing when Hillyer takes the stand and — almost theatrically at times — lists a catalogue of facts aired on Today with Claire Byrne and printed in most of Friday’s papers. “One of the things that rankled most, was reading last Sunday’s piece about the six horses,” she says. “The six horses were Irish horses, were alleged to have anabolic steroids on board, and we were, you know, just doing nothing about it.

“It’s the absolute opposite. The minute that information came to the BHA, they acted on it, communicated with us, we were across it and prepared to act. They did the most extensive piece of work I think I’ve ever seen, apart from an investigation of an adverse finding, to go into that within an inch of its life.

“They analysed tail hair. They analysed mane hair. They analysed samples repeatedly at LGC laboratory, and I won’t go into again where LGC stand in the world of hair chemistry, and anabolic steroid chemistry — and there was nothing.”

But what if the truth was different? What if Ms Hillyer had never contacted the English trainer? What if only three of the six horses were tested and “the most extensive piece of work I think I’ve ever seen” was less than one-third the size of the report commissioned by the trainer? What if the BHA had not acted on the information immediately, but had dragged their heels for months?

September 16: The trainer delivers his report to the BHA and they promise to take it forward.

October 13: Another meeting is arranged and the BHA agree to take samples and send them to the LGC.

November 2: The BHA tell the trainer they have contacted the LGC and will arrange some tests. The LGC have seen his report and have confirmed it’s “very professional”.

November 3: The BHA arrange for a vet to take samples from the six horses. They’ll have the results in 10 days.

November 23: The BHA call to say the hair taken was not thick enough and they will have to take more.

December 4: The trainer receives a call from the BHA to discuss initial results of the three horses tested. They suggest that because three months have passed, and the methodology at LGC is slightly different, the results could be different.

December 9: The BHA deliver an initial report.

December 15: The BHA deliver a final report.

“It wasn’t that they found nothing — far from it,” the trainer says. “There was just a difference of opinion on how to interpret the results.”

But back to Thursday and Ms Hillyer’s devotion to truth and facts. The hearing has entered its third hour and she has been asked by Michael Ring if there has been any consultation — given the allegations published last week — with the journalist who wrote the piece.

“We as an organisation have had communication with and from Mr Kimmage,” she says.

“I missed that, sorry. I beg your pardon,” the TD replies.

“I haven’t personally, but we as an organisation have had communication from and contact with Mr Kimmage.”

But again, what if the truth was different?

What if every contact you’ve ever had with the organisation has been initiated by you? What if they hadn’t been in touch about the whistleblowers quoted last week, and didn’t seem that bothered about the list of doped horses — 24 in total — sent to the paper? And it’s a worry that Ms Hillyer has never dealt with me personally . . .

“Hello, Lynn speaking.”

“Hello Lynn, this is Paul Kimmage from the Sunday Independent.” [The date is October 8, 2020]

“Hi Paul, how are you?”

“I’m well thanks. I’m hoping you might be able to help me with something. I’m looking at this contaminated feeds issue with Gain, and there are a couple of things that strike me as a little odd about it . . . ”

But hey, we all make mistakes.

It was in the spirit of clarifying those mistakes that we contacted Ms Hillyer on Friday morning and left a message on her phone: “Hi Lynn, was hoping to have a word about your contention yesterday that ‘the truth is not being reported correctly’. Would you mind giving me a call?”

We also emailed a copy of last week’s piece.

She replied (via email) that afternoon: “Thank you for email. I am afraid that I am not in a position to speak with you at the moment because we remain in session with the JOC [Joint Oireachtas Committee] . . . You have asked me to clarify my comments as regards the subject header (‘When the truth is not reported correctly, it grates’) — please note that this was not directed at you but the broad inaccuracies which have been widely reported in recent weeks. I would be more than happy to speak with you at a later date.”

Deal.