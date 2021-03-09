Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board conclude Rob James investigation with hearing set for Wednesday

A referral hearing into a video of Irish amateur jockey Rob James sitting on a dead horse will take place on Wednesday, after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board concluded its investigation.
Just days after an image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse was posted on Twitter, a video of James – who rode the Elliott-trained Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year – emerged on the social media platform.
James has since apologised for his “wholly inappropriate and disrespectful” actions, and said he was “heartbroken by the damage” caused by the video, which was taken in 2016.
A Tweet on the Irish regulatory body’s feed on Tuesday read: “The IHRB investigation into a video circulating on social media last week has concluded, and a referral hearing will take place on Wednesday. The IHRB will not be commenting further on this matter until after the hearing.”
Following a referral hearing last Friday, Elliott was handed a 12-month ban, with the last six months suspended.
Racing as an industry and a sport is of fundamental importance to Ireland, a small country that punches away above its weight in terms of worldwide significance and influence, but this past week has seen Irish racing engulfed in an unexpected controversy that has inflicted serious reputational damage.
A lot of column inches in the papers, over the weekend, were dedicated to Gordon Elliott, the horse racing trainer who was pictured sitting on a dead horse. What struck me about the Elliott story was the way in which a cohort of people were quick to excoriate him. While his own actions were disrespectful and distasteful, the reactions of others, especially on social media platforms, were judgemental, harsh and punitive. This was “cancel culture” in action. One mistake was, apparently, inexcusable and unforgivable. One mistake was, apparently, enough to eradicate any and all good that Elliott may have also done in his life to date.