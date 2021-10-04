| 8.7°C Dublin

Ireland remains at forefront of international racing, but doping cloud still lingers

Michael Verney

Aidan O’Brien is renowned for making his statements on the track and rarely, if ever, rocking the boat. So his firmly-held belief that “people can’t be tearing apart the sport with no facts” carries a powerful punch in Irish racing’s fight against doping.

On the same day as his bid for a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was foiled, O’Brien delivered a knock-out blow far away from Longchamp as the Ballydoyle maestro launched a strong defence for Irish racing’s doping controls amid a stormy time for the sport on these shores.

Jim Bolger, who played a crucial role in shaping O’Brien’s trophy-laden training career during his youth, has thrown the ‘cat among the pigeons’ more than once over the past 12 months with consistent claims that drug cheats were the “number one problem in Irish racing”.

