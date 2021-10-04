Ireland remains at forefront of international racing, but doping cloud still lingers

Aidan O’Brien is renowned for making his statements on the track and rarely, if ever, rocking the boat. So his firmly-held belief that “people can’t be tearing apart the sport with no facts” carries a powerful punch in Irish racing’s fight against doping.

On the same day as his bid for a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe was foiled, O’Brien delivered a knock-out blow far away from Longchamp as the Ballydoyle maestro launched a strong defence for Irish racing’s doping controls amid a stormy time for the sport on these shores.

Jim Bolger, who played a crucial role in shaping O’Brien’s trophy-laden training career during his youth, has thrown the ‘cat among the pigeons’ more than once over the past 12 months with consistent claims that drug cheats were the “number one problem in Irish racing”.

Based on the knowledge of his stable staff at Coolcullen, Bolger has continuously insisted that he’s not operating “on a level playing field” due to illegal drug use by others before telling the Sunday Independent this summer that “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing”.

Read More

Such comments from one of racing’s most high-profile voices sent shockwaves throughout the equine world, but with Bolger refusing to elaborate on his suggestions – as well as not taking up the invitation to speak to the Agriculture Committee on the matter – the void has been filled with rumour and innuendo.

Bolger surely reckons that he is doing racing a favour by repeatedly putting his unpopular comments on the record, but a black cloud has hung over Irish racing in the aftermath, with many trainers now being tarred with a brush based mostly on social media waffle.

The perception of illegal drug use is hanging around Irish racing like a bad smell and O’Brien has clearly had enough, if his explosive interview in yesterday’s Racing Post is anything to go by.

O’Brien had kept his counsel on the matter, but even racing’s quiet man had to vent his anger over a saga which he feels is “very damaging for racing and unnecessary” without factual evidence to back it up.

“It has all been very damaging for racing and unnecessary. The saying goes that loose lips sink ships, and we’ve all seen how rumours can damage people even if they are completely unfounded,” O’Brien said.

“People’s lives can be destroyed once things are put out there. That could happen in racing. People shouldn’t be talking out the side of their mouths. My thing would always be that nothing is ever hidden, but you can’t be listening to pub talk. I’m all for things to be written and discussed, but don’t try to expose stuff that’s not there.

“Speak the truth, and don’t be afraid to, but people in Irish racing have worked too hard for 50 years to build its reputation as a racing jurisdiction that isn’t reliant on drugs.

“The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board should keep checking and testing, because there will always be people who take chances, but the authorities have a responsibility to everyone to do the right thing.

“There are lots of people who rely on Irish racing to make a living – it shouldn’t be dragged through the mud. For everyone who breeds a horse, trains a horse, rides a horse or sells a horse, it has to stop. People can’t be tearing apart the sport with no facts. At the end of the day, reputation in every part of life is vital – it’s all any of us have.”

On a weekend which saw Ado McGuinness become the latest Irish trainer to announce himself on racing’s international stage with a first Group One success, there is no doubting this nation’s equine standing. The likes of O’Brien, Bolger, Dermot Weld and John Oxx have helped to make Ireland a market leader with few weekends passing by without an Irish runner of distinction going for gold in some region of the world.

Racing and breeding is worth roughly €2billion to Ireland, employing up to 16,000 directly as well as thousands more in spin-off employment, so the sport’s reputation is essential.

O’Brien, while also speaking for his sons Joseph and Donnacha, was quick to refute any suggestions that doping is endemic within Irish racing, but it is a topic that is not going away any time soon.

Perception and reality are two entirely different things, but the perception of Irish racing is done little good by being dragged through the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and there will be more storms before it reaches the other side.