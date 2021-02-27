Improving Atholl Street ready for a step up in class

If you’re one of those punters that never back odds-on horses, you probably have a healthier heart-rate than those of us who occasionally do put ourselves through that mental strain.

The downside is that your losing runs will be longer, and you will miss out on backing some very good horses, which deserve to be short.

It all comes down to your personality and how risk-averse you are, but there might be a middle-ground for those that refuse to back odds-on, yet would like to follow good horses. That is, to back horses which won at an odds-on price last time out, but are now odds-against on their latest run.

I’m not saying you should follow any sort of system blindly, and every race and horse should be looked at on its own merit, but I was running through some National Hunt stats recently and was interested to find that such horses have a win-rate of one in five, and prove profitable to follow, to Betfair prices at least.

Since 2008, had you backed all horses which won at an odds-on price last time out but were now odds-against, you’d have had 1923 winners from 9393 bets. While the data I tested uses traditional SP, actually backing them to Betfair SP would have produced a profit of 567 points after commission, and had just three losing years.

Again, every bet should be taken on its own merit so it’s not the sole reason I’m backing him today, but I reckon the 2/1 about Atholl Street is a pretty generous deal in the Grade Two Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton (3.0).

Sent off as the 8/11 favourite in a 12-runner Novice hurdle at Taunton last time out in December, Paul Nicholls’ charge put in a nice round of jumping to win, and had clearly progressed a lot since his previous maiden hurdle run at the same venue in November, where he looked a little green – although he still won the race.

He looks the sort that can step up in grade today, and it’s interesting to see he has an entry for the Supreme Novices’, although he may go to Aintree. Calico and Cape Gentleman are the two I’m most worried about.

Speaking of odds-on horses, it’s hard to see past Tamaroc Du Mathan, which trades around 10/11 for the Grade Two Close Brothers Pendil Novices’ Chase (1.50 Kempton).

Just four horses go to post for this and the favourite, also trained by Paul Nicholls, got his chasing career off to the best possible start when winning a novice handicap in November. He certainly wasn’t disgraced when second to Shishkin in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase here in December and is an exciting prospect.

Another short-priced one I like is Alan King’s Tritonic, priced around evens for the Grade Two Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (2.25 Kempton). A decent sort on the Flat, the four-year-old caught the eye when finding extra gas in the tank to land a juvenile hurdle at Ascot recently.

But it’s not all short-odds, and at 20/1 or thereabouts, I reckon Erick Le Rouge is a decent bet each-way for the Close Brothers Handicap Chase (3.35 Kempton). The one thing putting me off Jane Williams’ gelding is first-time blinkers, but a drop in the weights from 141 to today’s 134 following a number of poor races really puts him in with a chance of a place.

In the Group Three Betway Winter Derby Stakes at Lingfield (2.40), my money is on Andrew Balding’s Johnny Drama, which I think is a cracking price around 5/1 in a five-runner field. He’s in good form of late winning four of his last five races, albeit at a lower level that this, and his latest loss when fifth of eight horses here in a Listed contest is overlooked as he was conceding weight to all bar one.

Online Editors