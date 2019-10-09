'I'm not often lost for words' - Kilkenny stud hits jackpot as Sheikh pays €3.5m for yearling colt
A KILKENNY stud hit the jackpot when’s Sheikh Mohammed Godolphin operation forked out €3.5m for a yearling colt at Tattersalls Sale in Newmarket.
The Dubai-based operation beat off Coolmore to secure a son of Frankel and a half-brother to the brilliant Golden Horn, which won the Epsom Derby, the Coral-Eclipse, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc in 2015.
The bidding developed into another intriguing head-to-head between MV Magnier of Coolmore and Anthony Stroud, representing the Sheikh.
The colt in question – consigned by Norelands Stud located in Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny – was ultimately knocked down to Stroud for 3.1million guineas (€3.5m).
The sale was another excellent result for Norelands, with a Siyouni half-brother to English 2,000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia having been knocked down to Magnier for 1.3million guineas (€1.6m) earlier in the day.
Harry McCalmont of Norelands told Tattersalls: "I am not often lost for words, but I think I am now. This is easily the best price we have had in the sales ring, and the second-best we achieved this morning!
"I have to thank my team - they have done a fabulous job, this colt walked around like a king today.
"There has been a lot of interest in him, there were some serious people who liked him, however you never know what is going to happen until you get to the ring."
