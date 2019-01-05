It was a memorable racing debut for Emma Doyle in Dundalk last night as the 19-year-old student rode Northern Surprise to victory in the Bet Victor Handicap.

'I'm in second year at Maynooth so this is just a weekend job!' - 19-year-old student wins first ever race as jockey

The horse, owned by Emma's mother Claire and trained by her father Tim, produced a brilliant performance to win, with the race also serving as the teenager's first since getting her jockey's licence.

The Tipperary native is currently in college in Maynooth, where she is studying business and marketing, and speaking to Racing TV after her dream debut, she couldn't contain her delight.

"I honestly couldn’t believe it," Doyle said.

"I wanted to drop in and learn a bit but it worked out a whole lot better for me!"



A great interview here with Emma Doyle, the 19-year-old 10lb claimer who's a winner after her first-ever ride this evening at Dundalk

"He just kept picking up down the straight. I was barely touching him.

"I knew him from his good days when he won three around here and he loves to come wide. Not a bother on him, he tried to run away on me coming back! Delighted!"

Doyle admitted that since she is still a college student, horse racing is still a part-time hobby for the moment.

"It was a lot faster," she said.

"I’ve ridden in a few schooling races but it is much different out there.

"I wanted to drop in and just kind of get a schooling around but it worked out a whole lot better for me.

"I’m 19 and I’m in my second year at Maynooth so this is just a weekend job really.

"I’m studying business and marketing. The three-and-a-half hour journey up paid off — hopefully for the winter he’ll give me a few chances."

Online Editors