‘I’m human and I’d be sick to see any of my horses win without me’ – Patrick Mullins

Patrick Mullins has admitted he will be “sick” if any of the horses he would have expected to ride at next week’s Cheltenham Festival go on to win with another jockey on board.

Since the age of nine, Mullins has been an ever-present at the Cheltenham Festival. That’s all set to change next week however with Mullins forced to sit on the sidelines and watch on from the couch with amateur jockey’s banned from riding in the UK due to Covid-19 protocols.

Because of that, Mullins will miss out on the chance to climb aboard the likes of Sharjah, Melon, Kilcruit and Billaway.

“I’ve tried not to think about it too much,” Mullins explained in a live Q&A with Independent.ie subscribers on Thursday night. “Obviously what you’re meant to say is that I’m cheering them on and all that but look, I’m human and I’d be sick to see any of my horses win without me but that’s just life.

“There’ll be more Cheltenhams hopefully and hopefully the yard will have plenty of winners but I won’t be jumping up and down cheering Sharjah and Melon on. It’s going to be hard to watch but look, there’s a lot of disappointed people around at the moment so you just have to get on with it.”

Mullins described Kilcruit as his best chance of a winner and his NAP of the festival which kicks off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle next Tuesday afternoon, one of 11 races in which the Mullins yard train the current favourite in the market.

“I think Kilcruit has the best chance of them. He’s very good and I think the Champion Bumper will suit him being a strongly run race,” he explained.

Opposing Kilcruit at the head of the market is Sir Gerhard, who recently joined the Mullins stable from Gordon Elliott’s.

Mullins says Sir Gerhard has settled in well, but when it comes to picking one to side with in the bumper, it’s Kilcruit who gets the nod.

“I rode him (Sir Gerhard) the first day he came down, he settled in perfect. He’s a horse that had been in a point-to-point yard, got sold, went to Gordon, ran in two bumpers for Gordon so he’s not a complete baby. He seems to have settled in well. He’s eating well, drinking well.

“You want to just keep them fresh, keep them well. Paul sat on him this morning, he was very happy with him. He also jocked me off Kilcruit on Tuesday and got a sit on him for the first time so I don’t know what way he’ll go considering the two of them but for me you have to ride Kilcruit.

“Changing stables two weeks beforehand is not an ideal preparation so it has to be a possible negative for Sir Gerhard, which is a possible positive for Kilcruit. For me you have to ride Kilcruit. I think he’s a very good horse.

“What he did in Leopardstown, he showed he can handle a really strongly run race which is usually what the Champion Bumper is and when he won in Navan he showed a good turn of foot when I gave him a kick in the belly and asked him to go so, for me, he ticks all the boxes.”

Interestingly, Mullins went against his own stable in Wednesday’s opener, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, describing Bob Olinger’s second to Ferny Hollow at the end of last year as the best piece of novice hurdling form to go on, hence his decision to side with Henry de Bromhead’s exciting prospect, who’s vying for favouritism with Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bravemansgame from the Paul Nicholls yard.

As well as that, Mullins made a case for both Blue Lord (Supreme Novice’s Hurdle) and Franco De Port (Arkle Novices’ Chase) whom he believes to be overpriced in the market and although confirming that he would side with Colreevy over Elimay should she show up in the Mares Chase on the final day of the festival, a final decision on whether or not she lines up in Limerick rather than making the trip across the pond, has yet to be taken.

