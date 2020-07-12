'I'm at that time in my life where it feels like the right call' - National treasure bows out at the top

IT was once remarked by JP McManus that "there could be a lot more fish in the sea if they kept their mouths shut" and that mantra clearly rubbed off on Barry Geraghty as he sailed off into the sunset without any hint that his glittering career was coming to an end.

Geraghty was interviewed for these pages two weeks ago to promote the official opening of the John Butler Sports Medical Centre in Galway city later this month, and there was no inkling that the 40-year-old was about to hang up his saddle.

If anything, it sounded like the drive was as strong as ever to fly higher than before. Butler, whose work as a physio has seen him treat Geraghty during a host of career-threatening injuries, even spoke to the Meath pilot on Saturday with no mention of walking away before a tweet dropped later that evening.

The fact that he hadn't ridden competitively post lockdown was hardly a surprise given the horrible setbacks which he has suffered in recent years and he seemed to be priming himself for another busy autumn with the fire still burning brightly.

Ticking over

"This time of the year wouldn't be high on my agenda and sure I'll be back for a couple at Galway is what I'm planning, but I'm busy at home with young horses. I don't have any concern with my weight so I'm just ticking over," he told the Irish Independent last month.

When asked if the same hunger was still there 24 years after his debut, there was a defiant response as he detailed how "there's nothing better" than the thrill of flying over a fence with no timelines to call it a day as "I just try enjoy it and keep going for as long as I enjoy it".

Winning Jockey of of Epatante, Barry Geraghty with his wife, Paula, following victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. Photo credit: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Winning Jockey of of Epatante, Barry Geraghty with his wife, Paula, following victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. Photo credit: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

No buzz replaced saddling up for the Pelletstown native but there was also the realisation that he had the opportunity to go out on his own terms while still riding the crest of a wave after five Cheltenham Festival successes, from 11 rides, in March.

He had watched contemporaries like Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy – the man he replaced as first jockey to McManus when he retired in 2015 – go out in one piece while still at the top of their game and that chance was too good to turn down.

"I'm 41 in September and you can't go on forever. I've missed 18 months of the last five years through injury, having broken both legs, both arms, my ribs, shoulder blade and a few other small fractures in between," said Geraghty recently.

"The eight broken ribs and punctured lung in 2017 ruled me out of Cheltenham, and then the broken arm at Fairyhouse in April only 11 days after returning from the broken ribs were both tough injuries with bad timing.

"My last injury, the leg break before the 2019 Grand National, was a real test and hard to take, it made me appreciate the importance of getting back into a scenario where I could go out on my own terms rather than being stretchered off.

"It's not easy to come back from those injuries, but I knew that if I could I had a chance of going out on my own terms, so I discussed it with my wife, Paula, and put that plan in my head early last season."

Having his leg in a protective frame for 13 weeks with the "pins tearing through the skin" nearly pushed him to breaking point as there was "a constant battle" every day but "the towel was never even in anyone's hands" and he ploughed ahead.

Geraghty remained tight-lipped about his intentions but the two-time Irish champion jumps jockey knew going to Cheltenham that it would be his last time riding at the Cotswolds and he went out in a blaze of glory.

Epatante, with Barry Geraghty up (left) on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle ahead of Sharjah, ridden by Patrick Mullins. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Epatante, with Barry Geraghty up (left) on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle ahead of Sharjah, ridden by Patrick Mullins. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Champion Hurdle victory on Epatante as well as a miraculous comeback ride on Champ in the RSA Chase was bookended by his last mount being a successful one as Saint Roi landed the County Hurdle to put the cherry on the perfect week.

A recent phone conversation with McManus confirmed the decision as the thirst to avoid regular commutes to England and time away from his three children (Síofra, Órla and Rían) – as well as injury – became too great.

"Not having to be stuck on the roads, in and out of airports and just living life at a steadier pace has been nice. I'd be lying if I said I haven't had some second thoughts, though, particularly after such a great Cheltenham, but I'm settled on it now and pleased with what I'm doing," he said.

"I've always kept a good few young horses here at home and I'll keep busy working with those. I've done a lot of media work over the years which I enjoy. I'm going to be able to spend a lot more time with the family, and I'm already looking forward to Christmas dinner!"

"I've pretty much been a part-time dad for the last 12 years, where I've had to commute to and from England seven or eight months of the year, so it will be great to be at home more often. It will be a big change but I'm at that time in my life where it feels like the right call.

Buzz

"I still very much want to be involved in racing and, although the buzz of race riding is irreplaceable, I'll need to try and get some fulfilment by working with horses, whether it be here at home or riding out at yards, so I'll definitely be doing a bit of that.

"You can't replace the thrill of riding horses like Epatante and Defi Du Seuil, but that's just part of life and I'm going to have to enjoy watching them from the stands. I couldn't have asked to sign off on a better note."

Mark Walsh, who has already assumed control on many of McManus' Irish-based horses, and Aidan Coleman lead the race to replace Geraghty but they have daunting shoes to fill with a whopping 43 Cheltenham Festival winners under his belt, only the legendary Walsh can boast more.

Many trainers played a pivotal part in his career from Noel Meade to Tom Taaffe, Edward O'Grady to Nicky Henderson but Geraghty knows that things may not have worked out the same was it not for his association with Jessica Harrington and her brilliant chaser Moscow Flyer.

Moscow Flyer and Barry Geraghty winning the 2002 Arkle at Cheltenham Photo: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Twitter

Email

Moscow Flyer and Barry Geraghty winning the 2002 Arkle at Cheltenham Photo: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

'Moscow' was the springboard he needed as a young rider en route to a staggering 121 Grade One victories and when it came to the big day, there was scarcely anyone better as he amassed 1,920 winners over jumps having first got off the mark at Down Royal in January of 1997.

Geraghty's big-race haul is jaw-dropping with two Gold Cup victories (Kicking King in 2005 and Bobs Worth eight years later) while the 2003 Aintree Grand National victory aboard Jimmy Mangan's Monty's Pass brought him particular joy.

As regards the best he has ever partnered, it's a "dead heat" between 'Moscow' and Sprinter Sacre. One thing there is no debate over, however, is Geraghty's enduring class as he now departs the weighing room as one of the greatest to ever saddle up.