IHRB respond to Paul Kimmage's Sunday Independent article on doping in Irish horseracing

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has responded to an article written by Paul Kimmage in yesterday's Sunday Independent on doping in horseracing in this country.

The article, included below, came to the attention of the British Horseracing Authority, who in turn raised the matter with their Irish counterparts.

An IHRB spokesperson said today: “The IHRB do not comment on any individual cases or any information provided or investigation, however, we can confirm that the concerns referenced at the weekend in the Sunday Independent article had been raised with us by the BHA and were investigated.

“The IHRB liaised with the BHA on this matter and both parties are satisfied with the analysis of samples carried out via an internationally accredited and world-leading laboratory and that the serious claims made were not supported by the scientific analysis.”