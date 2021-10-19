‘If you break the rules once, you’re out’ – Ger Lyons urges racing authorities to adopt zero tolerance approach to whip rules

GER LYONS is adamant that racing's regulators must adopt a zero tolerance approach in their implementation of whip rules with horses disqualified if jockeys exceed the threshold, regardless of their finishing position.

Lyons believes that racing's authorities have "failed to put this debate to bed" due to their reluctance to hit rule breakers where it matters most and the Classic-winning trainer insists that the punishment does not fit the crime.

"I'm not against the whip, but don't be a whip merchant. I believe that if you put a number on it, say it's eight, I don't care if you hit nine, or even eight and a half, you've broken the rules, out!" Lyons told the Irish Independent.

"Champion Stakes, Derby, I don't care, why should you get to keep the race when the second kept within the rules? Out! That opens a load of rabbit holes but if you put a number on it then you can't have it every way.

"Either the speed limit is 50 or it's not. I'm black or white, don't put a number on it and then say it's three days or whatever. You broke the rules. Where does breaking the rules stop that you don't take the risk? If you break the rules once, you're out.

"That's not fair on the lad that finishes second, now they'll say what happens if the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth all break the rules and the seventh home wins it? It'll only happen once, it'll never happen to that rider again.

"Mark my words and that debate will be over. The debate is rolling on because they keep banning or fining the jockey but let them keep the race. If they took the race then this debate would be put to bed years ago."

The Kiltale handler feels that use of the whip is "lazy" and he punishes his stable jockeys – be it champion jockey Colin Keane, the ever-reliable Gary Carroll or promising apprentice Sam Ewing – for any indiscretions.

"If Sam gets a whip ban, he gets double it off me. Say he gets three days for the whip, I give him six. I will not put up with a whip ban, I hate it. He came back to me recently with a whip ban, he was going well at the time and I was furious with him," Lyons said.

"I don't agree with a whip ban. Watch Colin, he doesn't miss days because there's always another day. I want them to rely a certain way and I don't want them to be reliant on the whip, I think the whip is lazy."