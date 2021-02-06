I will be waiting to pounce on Sharjah but it’s hard not to be sweet on Honeysuckle

Blackmore holds aces in Champion while Min and ‘Chacun’ can serve up a thriller

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore on board, on the way to victory at Cheltenham last year – the pair are in action again at Leopardstown today. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

I’ve told Rachael Blackmore this is what she’ll hear after the last as Sharjah takes aim at the bullseye on her back:

5 Mississippi...

4 Mississippi...

3 Mississippi...

I’m only joking with her, of course, but a lot of truth is said in jest.

Last year, I decided to stalk Honeysuckle directly and jump off on her tail. In order to keep that position passing the stand, I had to squeeze Sharjah forward into a gap to stop Darver Star taking my position.

Soon after, Sharjah made a mistake and we ended up running poorly.

I came out of that race saying I’d ride Sharjah in a way that suits him as opposed to riding him with others in mind from then on.

He likes to be the sniper, waiting in the shadows and striking with one shot which finishes the race.

A small field suits him ideally as there is less deadwood to have to avoid and fewer gaps that can close.

Honeysuckle is again the mark. While she is unbeaten, you feel there is an air of possibility about her. But like that girl smoking a cigarette, with a smile, at the end of the bar, she’s always been just out of reach to everyone so far.

I don’t think we saw the best of Saint Roi at Christmas for whatever reason, Saldier is sure to come on for that run, and I’m very wary of Abracadabras.

Some of Gordon’s horses raced like they were running under water in December so I expect him to be a different proposition this time. This is truly a race worthy of its name, but I think Honeysuckle will follow Istabraq and Hurricane Fly and claim back-to-back Irish Champion HAurdles.

Earlier in the card, I get to throw my leg over the magnificent Min. His record is extraordinary but he is an admirable horse with one simple flaw. He isn’t Altior.

His defeats behind Henderson’s great horse leave him as a great goalscorer as opposed to a scorer of great goals. Nowadays, he really wants further than near the minimum trip and, in truth, this is Chacun Pour Soi’s race to lose.

While Min is a fabulous jumper, he can often spend a fraction long in the air whereas Chacun is like liquid over his obstacles. They should serve up another spectacle.

Energumene also chases as if there’s a rule against going slowly. His name is slang for weirdo in French but it dates back to a name for people who ran into battle faster than those beside them.

An apt name then for a horse which has appeared relentless in his three starts over jumps. His sire, Denham Red, also bred the inexorable Un De Sceaux so it must be a paternal trait.

Franco De Port may have been flattered at Christmas as that race exploded on the front end which left him to come in and steal the triumph.

Whatsapp Sharjah, with Patrick Mullins up, on their way to winning the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

We have always held Franco in high regard though and I think he is overpriced in another race with a lot of pace.

In the bumper, worth more than the Champion Bumper in Cheltenham, I’ve chosen Kilcruit but with much trepidation.

My grandmother, still going strong at the 91 (although you could reverse the numbers on some days), bred him and still keeps a keen eye.

He is a light-framed horse which doesn’t need much work to be fit, much like his breeder. The grey Ramilles was breathtaking here last time and while he won so easily it didn’t matter. I just took the opinion that Kilcruit beat more in his victory at Navan.

Whatdeawant is a horse which isn’t eye-catching at home but his win at Fairyhouse showed a lot of speed. Letsbeclearaboutit, Chemical Energy and Noble Yeats all look potential laden too.

It’s a complex and fascinating puzzle to end the card. I hope I’m on the right one but I’m far from certain.

PATRICK'S PICKS

1.05 Gaillard Du Mesnil

2.10 Franco De Port (each-way)

2.45 The Shunter (each-way)