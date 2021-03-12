| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I was always of the opinion that, if you go there, you go and try to win the big one’

Having contracted Covid in the past year, and with a threadbare travelling party, trainer Noel Meade will be watching the Festival from home this year

Noel Meade on the gallops at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival. (Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post) Expand

Close

Noel Meade on the gallops at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival. (Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post)

Noel Meade on the gallops at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival. (Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post)

Noel Meade on the gallops at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival. (Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post)

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

HE THINKS it was Edward O’Grady he bumped into, but can’t be entirely certain. So much adrenaline went coursing through Noel Meade’s chest as he stood on the grass in front of the grandstand, time and memory just got lost in the maelstrom.

The first Festival race of the 21st century and, after maybe a quarter-century of bad breaks and squandered opportunities, he’d watched Sausalito Bay go past in front, a hard-charging Best Mate closing on the rail.

But those last 200 metres were hidden from his perch and the course commentary just got lost in the vibrating air.

Most Watched

Privacy