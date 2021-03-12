‘I was always of the opinion that, if you go there, you go and try to win the big one’

HE THINKS it was Edward O’Grady he bumped into, but can’t be entirely certain. So much adrenaline went coursing through Noel Meade’s chest as he stood on the grass in front of the grandstand, time and memory just got lost in the maelstrom.

The first Festival race of the 21st century and, after maybe a quarter-century of bad breaks and squandered opportunities, he’d watched Sausalito Bay go past in front, a hard-charging Best Mate closing on the rail.

But those last 200 metres were hidden from his perch and the course commentary just got lost in the vibrating air.

As a river of humanity came pouring past, Meade genuinely did not know.

“Who won?” he enquired to nobody in particular. “You did!” came the reply, from O’Grady, he thinks.

And so, finally, Noel Meade had a Festival winner, March 14, 2000 – the same day that Istabraq would touch immortality with a third consecutive Champion Hurdle win – his horse roared back to the enclosure as a 14/1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle champion.

Meade kissed the mystical turf on confirmation of the result, telling anyone who’d listen: “I can die a happy man now!”

Until that moment, the geography of the place felt a little haunted to him. A cursed valley almost. Stretching all the way back to the 1978 Triumph Hurdle, Batista pipped on the line, so many setbacks were seared into his mind. In memory now, he sees himself then as a man all but reduced to cliché.

“Every year, when Cheltenham came around, it was the same old story,” he remembers, 21 years later. “‘Noel Meade still hasn’t trained a Festival winner!’ You’d have fellas ringing you up, asking were you doing this, that or the other wrong.”

To those who asked, he was always sanguine, philosophical. But deep within, Meade was wrestling with a million different cracks in his faith.

“I said beforehand that it didn’t matter to me, but really it did,” he told reporters after Sausalito Bay’s win. “It was all getting to me and I was really beginning to wonder if I was ever going to have a winner at the place. That’s why we deliberately steered clear of publicity – Channel 4, cameras, the lot. . . We just said ‘No!’”

Even his solitary perch on the grass spoke of a mounting suspicion that this place would always find new ways to break his heart. Ordinarily, Meade watched from the trainers’ stand, but he’d come to associate it with just shaking off one disappointment after another.

Change became his only solution.

Time mellows the emotion and, though he’s only had four more Festival winners since, Meade doesn’t deny that Sausalito Bay changed how he came to feel about the place.

“I suppose it did, to be honest with you,” he says now. “But, look, I had so many bad

. . . Cheltenham is a marvellous place to have a winner. But anybody who has been there will tell you that it’s a very, very lonely place when things go bad too.

“A lot of owners and people go to Cheltenham thinking they can’t wait for it with the excitement of having a runner.

“And there’s a great build-up to it. But it’s just like letting the air out of a balloon if things go wrong. Because the next thing is the rush back and nobody gives a continental about you if you’re headed over to what we call the long-face unsaddling enclosure. I think it was Willie (Mullins) who named it that.

“When you bring one over, you always think you have a chance. You don’t bring a horse to Cheltenham just to give them a run. If you get into the top four, you feel you’re not doing too bad.

“At least it means you’re walking straight up into the parade ring instead of turning right and walking into that other area, where you go from being on a high before the race to a very low low.”

Having waited so long to break his duck, Meade’s five Festival winners are stretched broadly across the two decades since.

From Sausalito Bay (2000), Nicanor (2006), Go Native (2009), Very Wood (2014) and Road To Respect (2017), there has never been the sense of a momentum charge in his relationship with the great jamboree.

Yet, bizarrely, he probably should have walked from that 2000 Festival with three winners to his name, not one.

Having ridden Sausalito Bay to victory, Paul Carberry stood himself down after being struck by another rider’s whip and hurting an already injured back when they were bunching coming around the final bend.

It meant Barry Geraghty inherited his Arkle ride on Frozen Groom just half an hour later and Meade’s horse was in front and looking strong until tumbling at the downhill third-last. The following day, Geraghty had Native Dara comfortably clear in the Coral Cup only to tie up on the hill and get pipped on the line by Whats Up Boys.

“Barry kicked just a bit too soon,” Meade remembers with a chuckle. “I think he admits that now.”

Geraghty doesn’t deny it either, reckoning Frozen Groom would have won “if only I had waited 50 yards”.

Meade, at the time, was just beginning a period of dominance at home in which he would be crowned champion Irish trainer for eight consecutive seasons between 2000 and ’07. But those memories are distant now with Mullins having won the title an incredible 14 times.

Latterly, he has watched the yearly battle between Mullins and Gordon Elliott without a shred of frustration or envy.

Because realism franks his understanding of business in the modern super-yards.

“The price of horses makes it very, very tough now,” he says. “The top horses are gone to an even higher level than they were ever at before. And really, to be honest with you, that’s what makes the difference. The man who wins in the sales ring generally wins on the track, be that Flat or over jumps.

“Now and again, somebody will break through. Go Native (’09 Supreme Novices Hurdle winner) was a prime example. He was owned by people in Galway who never had a horse before and never really had another one again. Their first horse was an extraordinary horse.

“You’ll have somebody like that again, but the majority of the races will be won by the horses that cost the dough.

“Look, they’re great trainers too but, even on the Flat, that’s how Ballydoyle works. If you’ve the best horses in the world, you’re going to win the big races.

“That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t always happen, of course, which is the glorious uncertainty of racing.

“But usually the most expensive horses win.”

The unique hypnotism of Cheltenham has never obscured Meade’s view that the races worth winning at the Festival have always been the championship races.

“I would probably have won more races at Cheltenham had I been ready to settle for winning handicaps,” he suggests now. “But I always felt from the beginning that it was about winning championship races.

“For that reason, I rarely ever tried to win handicaps.

“Like Harbour Pilot was third in two Gold Cups but would probably have won The Huntsman had he run in it. Different horses that ran in conditional races, if they ran in handicaps that year they probably would have won.

“But I was always of the opinion that, if you go there, you go and try to win the big one. Like you’ve the champion two-miler, the champion three-miler, the champion novice and whatever.

“That’s what Cheltenham is all about to me.”

Meade has a threadbare hand for this Festival, not a single horse measured in the ante-post betting shorter than 14/1.

He has, accordingly, decided not to travel over himself, observing: “I’ve good staff to go and I just feel I wouldn’t be adding much to it if I went. If I didn’t have a runner on a day and wasn’t able to go to the races, I’d prefer to be watching it here.”

He expects the on-track atmosphere to be muted against a background of empty stands and slightly forced pageantry.

Covid has rinsed National Hunt of much of its colour, though trainers, jockeys, owners and public palpably feel blessed to still have racing at all.

That said, the decision to persevere with last year’s Festival just as those images from Lombardy of army trucks ferrying coffins to a crematorium drew withering external commentary and Meade himself contracted the virus just a couple of weeks later. It left him confined to bed for three weeks, feeling “very, very sick”.

Luckily, the virus did not get into his chest, but debilitating pains in his head and legs lasted a fortnight, during which time he essentially couldn’t eat.

Now 70, he has – thus – an intimate understanding of the need for care in our relationship with the virus.

But racing, Meade admits, feels different without people.

“On the track, it’s very, very soulless,” he says flatly. “Like, I get a buzz out of every winner, but the buzz at the moment isn’t the same as when you’ve people around. It’s probably more entertaining at home than it is on the track.

“Look, it’s great that we’ve been allowed to keep racing going and it’s probably good for everybody that there’s been something to watch.

“But I think Cheltenham’s going to be very dead without the crowds. People at home mightn’t see much difference, but the people that are there, the trainers and the jockeys, they’re going to see a big difference.”