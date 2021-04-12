‘I started to believe I could win when I heard the commentator say I was four lengths ahead’- Rachael Blackmore 

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore said she started to believe she could win the Grand National after hearing the commentator say she was four lengths ahead of the horse behind.

The Tipperary native had sensational success at the Aintree Grand National on Saturday after becoming the first woman ever to win the coveted race.

The 31-year-old says one of the few pros to not having a crowd at the races is being able to hear the commentating.

"I was able to hear the commentators say that I was four lengths in front and I knew my horse was going to keep galloping so I started believing it then, it’s just absolute elation, it’s so massive,” she said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today.

“No, you wouldn’t have [heard the commentating before] so that’s the one very small slight advantage to having no crowd.”

Blackmore said her win at the Grand National is “indescribable” and that she was more elated after it than her wins at Cheltenham, because she didn’t feel as much pressure.

“With Cheltenham my first feeling of winning was more of a relief, because it has a lot more pressure attached to it,” she said.

"You don’t feel the same pressure in the Grand National as people don’t have the same expectation, because there are 40 horses, four plus miles so anything can happen. You need so much luck in a race like that and so much to go your way.”

The Irish jockey took the crown riding Minella Times, a horse she has ridden on two other occasions.

"I was thrilled to ride him and I’m very lucky to be associated with some very good trainers,” she said.

Blackmore added that she doesn’t believe her win has registered with her yet and that she’ll be throwing a big party when restrictions allow it.

"Everyone who grows up with a pony thinks about the Grand National, it’s the first race that captured my imagination as a child,” she said.

"You dream about it and you dream about riding in it but to actually win it takes it to a whole new level.

“I don’t know if my English vocabulary even has the words to describe it.”

Online Editors