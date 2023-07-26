‘I love Galway, it’s been good to me’ – why trainer Ado McGuinness loves a trip to Ballybrit

‘Mile’ hat-trick among top trainer’s favourites

McGuinness celebrates after sending out Saltonstall to win at Ballybrit Racecourse in Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Trainer Ado McGuinness celebrates with Sirjack Thomas and groom Zoe Boardman after winning the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap during day two of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Trainer Ado McGuinness with two of his Galway winners, Saltonstall and Aisling McGuinness, left, and Sirjack Thomas and Zoe Boardman on the gallops at South Beach in Rush, Co. Dublin

Galway holds a special place in Ado McGuinness’s heart and even though he is now a Group 1-winning trainer, that will always be the case.

The Lusk-based former vegetable farmer and producer of showjumpers recalls the early success of Beau Michael in a novice chase under Barry Geraghty in 2010 with great fondness.

As the calibre of Skylark House resident has improved, he has managed to target the major Flat handicaps at the Galway Summer Festival with stunning success.

McGuinness won the Colm Quinn BMW Mile three years in a row from 2019-2021 courtesy of dual victor Saltonstall and Sirjack Thomas. Casanova went very close to making it a four-timer 12 months ago.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap is the property of Current Option, who will be looking to claim the valuable spoils for a fourth consecutive time this year.

“One of the best days I ever had in my life was the day we won in Galway with Beau Michael,” recalls McGuinness. “I was a small-ish enough trainer. He won the novice chase in Galway, a bunch of prison officers owned him. We had a fabulous day. Those days you don’t forget.

“I went to Galway for years and said, ‘I’d love to win the Galway Mile.’ The first year we won it, we had a fabulous time with the Dooleys and the late Bart O’Sullivan was still alive. We partied that night.

“I love Galway. It’s been good to me and it’s been good for my career. I love the people, I love the place and I love staying down there for a few days for the craic.”

Current Option’s prospects of maintaining his Ahonoora dominance?

“He’s a fabulous horse. He’ll go off favourite again.”

But Saltonstall, who at nine, is two years older than his stablemate, is the yard favourite.

“Saltonstall’s just a pure legend in our place. We love him. There’s not a bad bone in that horse’s body. He’s like a big Teddy Bear. He’s as quiet as a lamb. He goes in, he goes out. He’s a big, big horse but you could do anything with him. He’s just a pet. There’s a queue of people in our gate to take him when he retires. He’s a gem of a horse.”