'I had a tear in my eye for half the race' - Gordon Elliott salutes Galvin after 'tough year'

Jockey Davy Russell, left, trainer Gordon Elliott and owner Ronnie Bartlett sending out Galvin to win the Savills Steeplechase on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

An emotional Gordon Elliott paid tribute to Galvin after Davy Russell steered the horse to victory in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Russell and Galvin surged to the line with a late charge that just about held off Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard, which saw the horse's odds slashed to 8/1 to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Speaking after the race, trainer Gordon Elliott said:

“That’s unbelievable. I had a tear in my eye for half the race, I’m not afraid to say it. We’ve had a tough year and it’s brilliant,” said Elliott.

“We started off having a bit of fun around Perth with him and he hasn’t let us down the whole way. That’s 12 races he’s won now and he’s a horse of a lifetime.

“He got into a lovely rhythm, he does that, he’s a good horse and he stays like hell. He’ll go straight to the Gold Cup now.

“I don’t think he was much fitter today than he was in Down Royal, but he got confidence out of that race.

“Jamie Codd gave him a beautiful ride (that day), he hit the line well. I think the three-miles-two of the Gold Cup trip will suit him well.

“The way he stays, if he can get into a rhythm anywhere at all, I wouldn’t care if he was first or last going out on the last circuit, he’ll come very strong in the Gold Cup.

“The horses have run out of their skin all week and to win that race is unbelievable.”

Elliott was particularly thrilled to land the race for owner Ronnie Bartlett.

“Ronnie Bartlett is a brilliant owner, a good friend and he’s a gentleman,” he said.

“Russell is a great friend of mine, we’ve been friends since riding in point-to-points at 16 or 17 years of age.

“I’m very lucky to have Davy and Jack (Kennedy) at the moment. That meant a lot to Davy as well as he’s very close to Ronnie.

“We don’t let him ride for anyone else at the moment, he’s too good to be giving to anyone else!”