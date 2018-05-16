'I had a good chat with Stephen' - Ruby Walsh reaches out to injured Dundalk captain after leg break

Walsh is no stranger to the nasty injury, suffering a leg break both before Christmas and during his Cheltenham comeback in March. The Dundalk captain suffering a fractured tibia earlier this month, and the jockey gave him call to boost his spirits.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Walsh explained how the call came about and revealed some of the conversation they shared.

"He said he was a racing fan and that he’d suffered a pretty bad leg break, and look I know I’ve had plenty of hassle with leg breaks but I don’t have to run. Obviously for a footballer it’s even more disappointing, especially with the way the League of Ireland is now and the fact that the campaign is in full flow.

"But I had a good chat with Stephen. I guess it’s always nice to talk to someone who’s been in a similar position and can explain to you that there is light at the end of the tunnel. But a broken leg is such a common thing with jockeys."