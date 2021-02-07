‘I don't lay horses, I back horses’ – Charles Byrnes breaks silence on Viking Hoard case

Charles Byrnes has broken his silence on the controversial six-month ban which was handed down to him by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) with the Limerick trainer insisting that "we don't believe that we were any way negligent".

Byrnes was suspended in the wake of shocking IHRB evidence which found that Viking Hoard (which drifted from 4/1 to 8/1) was "nobbled" at Tramore in October of 2018 after pulling up in a handicap hurdle at the Waterford track.

Byrnes' runner was shown to have a "dangerous degree of sedation" having tested positive for the prohibited substance hydroxyethyl promazine, a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP.) post-race while worrying betting patterns were also revealed.

Substantial lay bets were placed on the betting exchanges on the horse to lose at Tramore, including one wager with a liability of €34,889 to win €3,200, but Byrnes has denied any links to wagers placed on the horse to lose.

Having appealed his suspension, Byrnes landed the Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase with Off You Go (10/1) today before insisting that he has "big questions" to ask about the investigation ahead of Tuesday's much-anticipated hearing.

"Obviously, I can't say much if the appeal is on Tuesday evening, I'll have to just let it take its course at this stage. It's very upsetting for myself and my family and for racing in general so we'll just have to let it take its course now," Byrnes said this afternoon.

"We can't go into the specifics, but we don't believe that we were any way negligent. There’s lessons to be learned from all sides and it's just a very unfortunate incident that hasn't been followed up properly from day one. It has been left to drag on and we're here now at this situation. The appeal is on Tuesday so I can't say much more."

Byrnes insisted that he does not want to see the integrity of racing tarnished while distancing himself from any suspicious betting around Viking Hoard when insisting that "I don't lay horses, I back horses".

"There's no one held to account, Betfair are not putting anyone forward. Why can't we question the people that are supposed to have laid the horse? Betfair are obviously not co-operating at all so I personally have big questions about the horse being laid at all in the first place," he said.

"I have big questions and there hasn't been much of an enquiry either, there's been two people interviewed in the space of two years."

"That's not the way I've operated all of my life, I don't lay horses," the Ballingarry trainer added. "The bets that were supposed to have been laid, sure they were crazy bets, that's not the way I operate at all. I don't lay horses, I back horses."

Online Editors