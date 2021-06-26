‘Hurricane’ primed to blow away Irish Derby rivals for Appleby team

There have been just two Irish Derby winners trained overseas since 2000 – Jack Hobbs in 2015 and Hurricane Run 10 years prior to that – but the British raiders are ready to lay down the gauntlet down in today's renewal at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.45) a staggering 14 times, but there hasn't been a vintage winner since Harzand completed the Epsom/Curragh double for Dermot Weld and the late Pat Smullen in 2016, so the Irish Classic is crying out for a marquee winner.

The Ballydoyle maestro has five runners this time around and while he trains the hot-favourite High Definition, plenty of holes can be picked in the Galileo colt given his tendency to drift off the bridle when outpaced.

His reappearance when third in last month's Dante Stakes showed plenty of promise and missing Epsom may have suited given the short turnaround, but the challengers are lining up in behind for the €1million prize and York conqueror Hurricane Lane is an obvious starting point.

Charlie Appleby's charge was third to stablemate Adayar in the Epsom Derby earlier this month – where he lost both his front shoes. In doing so, he quenched any stamina doubts over 1m4f, so there's a lot to like about William Buick's mount at decent odds.

Epsom runner-up Mojo Star is also engaged, with connections showing plenty of confidence to supplement Richard Hannon's charge for €75,000 despite the Sea The Stars colt still being a maiden after three starts.

Success would send Galway jockey Ross Ryan into the stratosphere, while veteran Italian rider Frankie Dettori is at the other end of the scale as he chases his third Classic of the season aboard Martyn Meade's Lone Eagle.

The recent Listed winner is not without his chance, as is Jim Bolger's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney, but preference at the prices is for Hurricane Lane as Appleby eyes a quick-fire Derby double.

Hannon, who has landed this prize twice in the last decade, also saddles dual winner Dukebox in the earlier Gain Railway Stakes (3.05), while David Loughnane sends over a live contender in the shape of Norfolk second Go Bears Go. However, this Group Two prize should stay on home soil.

O'Brien's Cadamosto was just behind Go Bears Go in fourth at Royal Ascot last week and should be in the equation once again, while Ger Lyons’ Dr Zempf left quite an impression when winning over course and distance earlier this month.

Preference is for Castle Star in a cracking renewal, though, with Fozzy Stack's juvenile easily landing the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes here on his last start, and Chris Hayes’ mount can continue his climb to the top of the two-year-old ranks.

The globe-trotting True Self often hasn’t been seen to best effect on these shores, but Willie Mullins' mare looks primed for the Group Three ARM Holding International Stakes (4.20) after running a belter here last month when third in the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup.

The eight-year-old was only beaten a length on that occasion and should excel at this grade, with Billy Lee's mount tipped to add another string to the bow of her master trainer.

It's young versus old in the Listed Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (4.50), but experience may prove crucial with Mick Halford's Sinawann tipped to score after blowing away some cobwebs on his seasonal debut when third in a similar event.