Hurricane Ivor to whip up a storm in Stewards’ Cup

When the famous English cricketer H. H. Stephenson managed to take three wickets in consecutive balls in the 1850s, fans made a collection and bought a new hat to present to him in appreciation of his skills.

It later became the practice in cricket to award a hat or a cap to anyone who could achieve this treble or trick, as it was sometimes known.

Having won handicaps at Epsom and Newcastle in June, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Ejtilaab goes for his own hat-trick in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood this afternoon (3.40). This is his first run for Fellowes, having switched from Ian Williams, and while he looks progressive and has claims at 12/1, he’s now up 12lb since the first of those wins and that might be enough to bring his success to a halt.

Instead, Hurricane Ivor gets the vote and is expected to go off around 15/2. A French import for William Haggas (right), his first race in Britain was a let-down when he finished last in a York handicap off a rating of 98, but he later dead-heated with Phoenix in a Sandown handicap, rated 94.

He certainly wasn’t disgraced when a short-head second to Significantly in a handicap at Ascot last time on 99 and Haggas seems to have a good handle on what he’s capable of at this stage. He gets to race off his old rating of 94 today, albeit with a 6lb penalty, but in my view that still leaves him ahead of the handicapper and I’d be disappointed if we don’t see a big run.

Also at Goodwood, it’s impossible to oppose Wonderful Tonight in the Group Two Fillies’ And Mares’ Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.05), although I’d guess you’d be lucky to get odds any higher than 8/11. With two Group Ones to her credit, David Menuisier’s four-year-old was, in retrospect, a great bet at 5/1 on her seasonal debut in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot – but I had opted for Mogul on that occasion, which ended up a non-runner.

On soft ground, the manner in which she took control of the Hardwicke and travelled really strongly to win by a length-and-a-half from Broome was striking. With the ground possibly on the softer side of good today, she’s got a lot of things in her favour.

With a total of €100,000 in prize money, the Galway Shopping Centre Handicap is the feature at Ballybrit (4.20) and Aidan O’Brien’s Iowa looks overpriced at 10/1 or thereabouts and is taken each-way.

A son of Galileo, the colt won the Ulster Derby handicap off 79 at Down Royal in June but was equally as good off 10lb higher when runner-up next time in a Leopardstown handicap.

He looked out of his depth when fourth in a Listed race at Down Royal last time out, but the handicapper hasn’t gone to town on him and he’s got every chance of finishing in the money with a mark of 91 today.

In the seven-runner Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (12.50 Galway), O’Brien’s Stone Age is tipped to get the better of Golden Beach and Buckaroo, although he’ll most likely be an odds-on price.

The last five winners of this race were all O’Brien-trained odds-on favourites and Stone Age looks the type to improve having shaped well when finishing third in a Leopardstown maiden earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see how Dermot Weld’s Golden Beach performs. He’s still unraced, but he’s related to some smart sorts and his trainer often keeps a couple of decent maiden horses for this festival.

At Newmarket, Sayyida is a great bit of value around 4/1 for the Listed Fillies’ And Mares’ British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes (2.45) for Charlie Appleby under James Doyle.

She got off the mark in a minor event at Newmarket in May on her third attempt and she continued to improve to take a handicap off a rating of 85 at the same course in June.

It was a good battle with Henry Candy’s By Starlight, in which she dug deep and found more, and a Listed race should be well within her range.

Save A Forest is the biggest threat to the bet and will probably go off as favourite around 3/1.