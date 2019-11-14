HRI void registration of Supreme Racing Club horses after failing to receive requested information

Horse Racing Ireland have voided any registrations of ownership of the Supreme Racing Club, owners of Kemboy, the ante-post favourite for the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A statement from HRI today said they took the action after failing to receive requested information from the Trustee of Supreme Racing Club.

HRI has said they will accept the re-registration of the horses under agreed new ownership structures.

As well as Kemboy, the group owns Aramon, a top hurdler, and a number of other quality horses.

All of them are trained by Willie Mullins, but none can run now until their new ownership has been agreed and cleared with Irish racing’s governing body.

Mullins, who had a four-timer at Clonmel today, said last month that he was not out of pocket as a result of the dispute over the ownership of the Supreme Club horses.

"My training fees are up to date," he said. At least now Mullins may be able to plan to get these Supreme club horses back onto the racecourse – though it could already be too late for Kemboy to run this year.

Because of the ban on entering the Supreme Club horses, Kemboy is not among the possible runners for the ‘King George’ at Kempton on St Stephens’ Day.

Aramon ridden by Ruby Walsh (right) races clear of the last on the way to winning the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle during day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse. Photo. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The new owners, whoever they are, could stump up the late entry fee, but it is more likely that the horse will make his first appearance of the season some time in January.

A statement from HRI said: "Horse Racing Ireland has consistently sought, and not received, the requested complete members’ information for horses running under Supreme Horse Racing Club.

"Despite repeated requests, Supreme Horse Racing Club has failed to provide the members’ details required under Horse Racing Ireland Directive 15 Racehorse Ownership, and as a result of not receiving this requested information, HRI is unable to stand over the shareholding of each horse – a fundamental aspect of any owner registration.

"There was repeated correspondence in August, September and October, seeking members’ information from Supreme Horse Racing Club, which yielded no or inadequate responses.

"A meeting was arranged with the Club’s Trustee, Steve Massey, for November 4 which he failed to attend without explanation. No subsequent correspondence has been received, including in response to a final deadline this week, and Horse Racing Ireland has therefore made the decision to void the Club’s registrations."

Horse Racing Ireland’s Director of Racing, Jason Morris, said: "HRI is open to accept the re-registration of these horses under accepted ownership structures."

