HRI draw stumps on 2020 Irish Grand National with prize fund spread over Porterstown and Troytown Handicap Chases

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National will not take place in 2020 but cancellation of the 150th edition will see other big National Hunt contests benefit with hikes in prize money.

The rescheduled Irish Grand National had been slated to feature among an enhanced National Hunt Programme this autumn/winter but Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have decided to draw stumps until 2021.

Prize funds for two other staying chases, the Bar One Porterstown and Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chases, will both be enhanced to €125,000 as a result of the National's cancellation.

Jason Morris, Director of Racing at HRI, said: “The decision not to run the Irish Grand National was made to give owners and trainers as much notice as possible, and allows connections firm up their plans for the winter with some certainty."

Fairyhouse Racecourse General Manager Peter Roe felt it would be inappropriate to stage 'The People's Race' without the racing public but he is happy that another of their feature races benefits as a result.

“The Irish Grand National is known by many as the ‘People’s Race’ so to stage the race at Fairyhouse without that huge community of locals and racing fans, just wouldn’t feel the same," Roe said.

"I know that the race will return as big as ever in 2021 and I’m delighted to see that the Bar One Porterstown Handicap Chase, which features with three Grade Ones alongside it on November 29, will benefit from a prize money boost.”

Meanwhile, Laughifuwant provided another big-race winner for Irish Independent racing tipster Michael Verney on Friday afternoon when landing the Irish Cambridgeshire at odds of 14/1.

