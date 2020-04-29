HRI chief Brian Kavanagh admits Cheltenham Festival should not have gone ahead amid coronavirus fears

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) chief executive Brian Kavanagh believes it would have been better if the Cheltenham Festival had not taken place, or at least went ahead behind closed doors.

Hindsight is 20/20 but given the world health crisis which has spiralled out of control in the past six weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Kavanagh lamented the fact that Cheltenham (March 10-13) was given the green light to proceed.

Kavanagh was in attendance at the Cotswolds for the opening two days of the Festival before returning home on Wednesday 11 to an escalating situation which has seen over 1,000 deaths to date.



"It was on the Tuesday that the pictures, the images, from Italy started to come through in great detail and at by the end of that week we were racing behind closed doors in Ireland," Kavanagh told Sport for Business.



"With hindsight, people would recognise that Cheltenham would have been much better if it had gone behind closed doors but it was not a decision we had any control over, it was entirely a decision for the British authorities.



"In fairness, it was the same time that there was a full set of Premier League matches that Saturday, a Champions League match in Liverpool on the Wednesday night with Atletico Madrid.



"And all the stories about school skiing trips and it was still ten days before the pubs were closed here in Ireland. Social distancing, as we know it now, was not really that well known at that time.

"The irony of Cheltenham, is that while it was going ahead and people were at the races, the pubs back in Ireland were packed with people watching Cheltenham. But it couldn’t have come at a worse week.



"It was unfortunate because it was the last major sporting event to take place. Should it have taken place? With hindsight, probably no, but everyone is wise after the event. I have some sympathy for the Cheltenham authorities there as well.



"The idea of saying just in the middle of their Festival, ‘we are aborting’ after two days and going behind closed doors when your government is telling you not to, or the government is saying 'we are happy for you not to', and you have so many people in situ, it’s not easy."



Kavanagh hopes that racing can be at the forefront of a return to sporting action over the coming weeks and months and insists that they are ready to get the show back on the road when given clearance by government officials.



With Germany set to race behind closed doors from next Monday onwards – and France to follow suit on May 11 – Kavanagh outlined that ten days' notice is all that the HRI need to get racing back up and running in Ireland.



"We are racing-ready. Unlike other sports, in a racecourse when you strip out the public-facing aspects, they are ideally suited to social distance. You can run racing and respect the requirements of social distancing," he said.



"You need to enforce it rigidly but our industry is well suited to bio-security issues because of the health of horses aspect to it.

"It’s different, they are not race meetings as we know it but it does fulfil the requirement that you’re getting these horses to run, getting a bit of prize money out there into the system, getting people earning a living again.



"Maybe people in America or the Far East might see a horse they want to buy so the trade resumes again. It can be an example of how a sector can adapt to survive but we will be completely guided by the health authorities and we’ve said that to the government."

