How the look of this Festival will differ from others

A masked Henry de Bromhead on the gallops at Cheltenham ahead of the Festival which starts today. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Who will be allowed into the racecourse?

The total is expected to be fewer than 1,000. In addition to jockeys and trainers, there will be essential racecourse staff, racing officials, medical personnel, vets and farriers.

Media numbers have been limited to just over 50, in addition to those involved in the ITV broadcast. Owners are not allowed to attend.

Around 170 Irish jockeys, trainers and stable staff will form an “Irish bubble” at the course and in on-site accommodation. Jockeys from Britain and Ireland will use separate changing rooms.

What Covid measures must jockeys take?

While masks are “recommended” during a race, jockeys are permitted to pull them down “immediately prior to the start and for the duration of the race”.

Once the race has finished, the covering “should be raised before entering the horse walk, whether mounted or on foot”.

What will it look like on TV?

A recording of the traditional “Cheltenham Roar” will be played at the start of today’s first race, but there will be no other fake crowd noise.

Broadcast media are permitted not to wear a face covering when broadcasting live to camera or during interviews. At post-race presentations, trophies will be left on a table for trainers and jockeys to collect.

“I think we will for the roar for the first race,” said ITV’s racing’s director Paul McNamara . “People want to hear that. But I don’t know about having crowd noise throughout the racing: once they are out in the country, the noise of the hooves thundering, that generates its own atmosphere.”

