Horse Racing Ireland set for major change with CEO Brian Kavanagh to step away after 20 years

There will be a new face at the helm of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) from September onwards with Brian Kavanagh stepping aside after 20 years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kavanagh has held the position as HRI chief since 2001, but he will step aside when his current contract expires in September.

HRI, which is the commercial semi-state body responsible for the overall governance, development, promotion and administration of thoroughbred racing in Ireland, are to commence a recruitment campaign tomorrow to find his replacement.

Kavanagh is keen that Irish racing doesn't rest on its laurels after a record-breaking Cheltenham Festival where 23 winners were secured in a memorable week for the raiding party.

"Last week was a good week for racing, but we cannot rest on our laurels and there is much work to do between now and September. While Brexit and Covid-19 are currently providing significant challenges, there are wonderful opportunities facing the sector also. Our horses and our people are our greatest strength,” Kavanagh said.

"It has been a privilege to serve as chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland and to work under three different chairmen, who each promoted a strategic vision for the Irish horse racing and breeding industries.

"It is a sector full of variety and of really talented people and I have nothing but good memories of the projects and people that I have dealt with on the way.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to the board members and staff of Horse Racing Ireland, past and present, whose commitment and dedication to the improvement of the industry has been a constant during my time as Chief Executive."

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien has got tongues wagging with his glowing comments about Classic hopeful Santa Barbara.

Seamie Heffernan was full of praise for the daughter of Camelot after being aboard for her sole start when scoring in a Curragh maiden last September, as he remarked that "she's top of my ratings" and O'Brien has echoed those sentiments.

“She’s done unbelievably well in physical terms over the winter. She looks like a five-year-old colt. She goes through her work unbelievably well. She shows loads of speed and always worked with an awful lot of class," O'Brien told attheraces.com in a recent stable tour.

“Whether we start her in the Guineas trial at Leopardstown or go straight to the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, we haven’t decided yet. We won’t over-race her, we’ll keep her runs to a minimum if we can, but she shows an unbelievable amount of class at home.

“In terms of her stamina, she’s by Camelot, so that will give her a chance to stay a mile and a quarter or maybe further, but she does show a lot of pace. She looked very pacy on her debut and she does that at home all the time. She just toys with horses in her work. We’re very excited by her.”

Santa Barbara, a half-sister to 2019 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Iridessa (trained by his son Joseph), hasbeen propelled into favourite for the English 1,000 Guineas (now as low as 5/2) on the back of O'Brien's glowing assessment.

