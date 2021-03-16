| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Honeysuckle to bloom and Mullins magic - Michael Verney's race-by-race guide to day one of the Festival

Honeysuckle on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the Festival. Photo: David Davies/PA Expand

Close

Honeysuckle on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the Festival. Photo: David Davies/PA

Honeysuckle on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the Festival. Photo: David Davies/PA

Honeysuckle on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the Festival. Photo: David Davies/PA

Michael Verney

The battle of the mares lights up the opening day of a Cheltenham Festival like no other with 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante putting her title on the line against Honeysuckle.

One is the reigning champion while the other is unbeaten throughout an extraordinary career so something has to give and it is far from a two-horse race with a rejuvenated Goshen also thrown into the mix.

Day one has been synonymous with Willie Mullins and he bids to get the Festival off to a flyer with the red-hot Appreciate It in the opener while Concertista also eyes the Closutton maestro's tenth Mares' Hurdle triumph.

Most Watched

Privacy