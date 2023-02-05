Honeysuckle beaten but unbowed as State Man sets up juicy Champion Hurdle duel with Constitution Hill

Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend with State Man after winning the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse

THE crowd focused solely on Henry de Bromhead only told one of many stories after Honeysuckle (11/8) ran a corker in second as her bid for a fourth Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle was scuppered.

The mighty mare - 16 from 16 before being turned over in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in December - lost nothing in defeat under Rachael Blackmore and the Leopardstown faithful gave her the reception which she deserved.

Whether that will be the last time for the nine-year-old to be seen on the track is up in the air as she still retains huge ability, but De Bromhead beamed with pride after watching her finish five lengths adrift of State Man (6/5 favourite).

"I'd say she's probably run to a higher standard than other years. The form people and all the gurus will work that out but I thought she ran really well and we were really happy with her," the Waterford trainer said.

This is definitely her last season on the track as a trip to Walk In The Park awaits to commence her broodmare career but will this be her final farewell with a tilt at securing her third Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham next month already ruled out by owner Kenny Alexander.

"That's not for me to decide," De Bromhead said of the next chapter. "The mare was still second in an Irish Champion Hurdle and she is still in great form at home, she is showing us no signs (of retirement).

"But having said that, this is her last season so that'll be something that we'll all discuss, I'd say ultimately it's up to Kenny. There's the Mares' Hurdle there as well. I couldn't see any reason to stop running her but that's from a trainer's perspective."

Alexander admitted that time waits for no horse and while Honeysuckle is still performing at a high level, connections will think hard before making the next move as they are keen to "get her home in one piece".

"Age catches up with them all, the young pretenders have overtaken her. One here, one in England (Constitution Hill). She’s not as good as she was but he’s still very high class and she ran her heart out," Alexander said.

"She’s definitely not taking on Constitution Hill after that. She's so brave I would fear what would happen and we're not running around for place money. It’s up to Henry if he wants to chuck it in now.

"I always said I’d get her out safe and sound, maybe the time has come. If we went for Constitution Hill, we’d run to win. The horse is so brave and Rachael doesn’t muck about. I dread if anything would happen to her now.

"I don’t think anything will beat Constitution Hill and we feel a responsibility not to go to the well too often. I remember Rachael saying at Punchestown during the pandemic, 'Get her out in one piece'."

State Man may have been an afterthought in the immediate aftermath given the swell of emotion around Honeysuckle but Willie Mullins' charge cemented his place as the leading challenger to the all-conquering Constitution Hill.

Paul Townend made every yard from the front and hardly saw another rival as the six-year-old continued his rise through the ranks to leave the Closutton maestro purring ahead of a dream duel at the Cotswolds.

"Oh I think so," Mullins said when asked if he had a genuine champion hurdler on his hands now. "He's improving all of the time and he's doing all of the right things. Honeysuckle ran a great race but he's gone past her now so we'll have to see what awaits us across the way.

"Michael Buckley (owner of Constitution Hill) and Nicky Henderson have one there I believe; we'll be there and may the best man win. Michael Buckley throws a good party so we're coming if he beats us anyhow."