'Honey' hoping for another sweet Hatton's Grace

The wraps will come off Honeysuckle later this month as Henry de Bromhead's stable star attempts to land back-to-back renewals of the Baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

The unbeaten six-year-old was one of the stories of last season with three successive Grade One victories highlighted by her thrilling defeat of Willie Mullins' Benie Des Dieux in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The Waterford trainer reports the daughter of Sulamani to be in fine fettle ahead of her seasonal reappearance in the Fairyhouse feature on November 29 as he plots her course back to the Cotswolds.

"If she's in the same form as she was last year we will start in the Hatton's Grace and then aim for the Irish Champion Hurdle and reassess everything after that and see where we are," De Bromhead said.

"She'll get an entry, hopefully if things have gone well, for the Champion Hurdle and the Mares' Hurdle and we'd see nearer the time what we'd decide to do."

De Bromhead insisted there is "no preference on distance" for Honeysuckle given her adaptability, while he indicated she is likely to tackle fences at some stage having landed her sole point-to-point in great style in April of 2018.

"I would say so," he said of her switching to larger obstacles. "She's achieving so much over hurdles but some days she loose schools over a fence so she's keeping her eye in with it and she's very good at it so we'll see. That could happen."

Last year's Arkle winner Put The Kettle On will return to Cheltenham when tackling the Grade Two Shloer Chase this Sunday, while Monalee, via the King George, and Minella Indo both have the Gold Cup on their long-term radar.

Irish Independent