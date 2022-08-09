Homeless Songs team eye rain ahead of 1,000 Guineas heroine’s return to action

Homeless Songs and Chris Hayes after winning the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas for owner Eva Maria Bucher Haefner at the Curragh. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs is set to return in next month's Matron Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend, providing connections are satisfied with the ground at Leopardstown.

Dermot Weld’s charge was a brilliant winner of the Curragh Classic in May and owner-breeders Moyglare Stud Farm are hoping that the Frankel filly will recommence her season on September 10, but running on a quick surface is still a big concern.

“We are slightly waiting on rain at Leopardstown. Everybody wants her to run and we all want her to run, but the drainage at Leopardstown means it can dry out so much,” Moyglare representative Fiona Craig said..

“The plan at the moment for her is to run her in the Matron Stakes. She’s fine and was absolutely ready to run at (Royal) Ascot (in June), but the ground was too quick.

“There’s lots of races for her in the autumn and the rain has to come eventually. I think as she gets older she might get more tolerant of better ground, as would we.

"But she would have given 110 per cent at Ascot and we probably wouldn’t have had her for the rest of the year. We hope to see her in September, but it would be slightly weather-dependent and Leopardstown watering-dependent.”

Meanwhile, Joseph O'Brien's globe-trotting star State Of Rest will drop back to a mile to tackle Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville where a battle with top-class three-year-olds Coroebus and Maljoom could be ahead.