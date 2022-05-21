| 10.7°C Dublin

Hermana Estrella can cause another shock to plunder 1,000 Guineas

Fozzy Stack's Hermana Estrella can cause a major shock in tomorrow's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Michael Verney

Aidan O’Brien has monopolised tomorrow’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.45) at the Curragh with 10 victories, including four of the last five renewals, and the Ballydoyle maestro has a quartet of contenders this time around.

Tuesday leads his charge after a career-best when third in the English equivalent, while stablemate History took the Group Three Cornelscourt Stakes earlier this month and is no back number.

