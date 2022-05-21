Hermana Estrella can cause another shock to plunder 1,000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien has monopolised tomorrow’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.45) at the Curragh with 10 victories, including four of the last five renewals, and the Ballydoyle maestro has a quartet of contenders this time around.

Tuesday leads his charge after a career-best when third in the English equivalent, while stablemate History took the Group Three Cornelscourt Stakes earlier this month and is no back number.

Toy is the likeliest to add to his tally, but this is an ultra-competitive edition where value is sought. Dermot Weld has a live chance in the shape of Homeless Songs, with the Frankel filly swerving the French Guineas for this €500,000 prize after an impressive display in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown.

The British challenge commands respect with James Ferguson’s Mise En Scene carrying the same rating (109) as Tuesday after a promising juvenile campaign, while William Haggas’s Purplepay also makes her seasonal reappearance.

The French recruit cost connections a whopping €2,000,000 after her fine third in the Group One Criterium International and is one for the shortlist, but preference is for the unexposed Hermana Estrella.

Fozzy Stack’s charge was sent off 50/1 when landing a Group Three at Naas on her sole start this time last year with a length to spare over Quick Suzy – a subsequent winner of the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Starspangledbanner filly showed plenty of greenness and while she hasn’t been seen on a racecourse in the meantime, she has all kinds of potential and looks set to be played late under a typical waiting ride from Jamie Spencer.

The Tattersalls Gold Cup (2.40) is another cracker with Noel Meade’s Helvic Dream back for more having just touched off Aidan O’Brien’s Broome in last year’s renewal, but that pair will be under pressure this time.

John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North shared the spoils in a Dubai Turf dead-heat at Meydan on his last start in March and that sets a lofty bar – the six-year-old looking better than ever.

Last year’s Cox Plate hero State Of Rest is also in the mix for Joseph O’Brien and his four-year-old campaign could hardly have started in better fashion than when landing the Prix Ganay at Longchamp earlier this month.

That pair look to have it between them with both officially rated 120, and slight preference is for Lord North while the richest prize of the weekend is the €800,000 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris (3.0) at Auteuil tomorrow.

Willie Mullins makes a three-pronged attack led by dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo (Paul Townend) while Franco De Port (Danny Mullins) and Burrows Saint (Rachael Blackmore) are also in the mix for the Closutton wizard.

That is not the only Irish interest, though, with William Durkin and Conor Orr also bidding for a red-letter day via Screaming Colours.